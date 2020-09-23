Kroger putting AI to work at self-checkout lanes

Retail News
Kroger putting AI to work at self-checkout lanesSupermarket News 09/23/2020
Kroger plans to roll out a visual AI system nationwide to help reduce customer errors at its self-checkouts. Mike Lamb, vice president of asset protection at Kroger, said the technology will help “remove friction for the customer, but we can also remove controllable costs from the business and redirect those resources to improving the customer experience even more.”
Discussions
