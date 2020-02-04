March was second-highest month for gun sales on record

Retail News

The New York Times

Americans purchased around two million guns in March, making it the second-highest month on record. “People are nervous that there’s a certain amount of civil disorder that might come if huge numbers of people are sick and a huge number of institutions are not operating normally,” said Timothy Lytton, a law professor at Georgia State University and an expert on the gun industry. “They may have an anxiety about protecting themselves if the organs of state are starting to erode.”