Massive winter storm threatens activities in final days before Christmas

Massive winter storm threatens activities in final days before ChristmasUSA Today 12/20/2022
A “pre-Christmas blizzard” is expected to play havoc with travel plans, shopping and holiday parties this Thursday across regions of the Central and Northern Plains, Upper Midwest and Great Lakes. Forecasters are warning the public of possible “bomb cyclone conditions,” along with frigid temps and high winds. Rain and heavy winds will likely hamper activities in the Northeast as well on Friday.
