Nike institutes new rules to block sneaker-buying bots

Retail News
Nike institutes new rules to block sneaker-buying botsThe Wall Street Journal 10/13/2022
Nike is looking to take control of its resale market. The athletic wear company has updated its terms of service to allow it to cancel orders placed with automated purchasing software or technology on its site or apps. It also said it would charge restocking fees, decline to issue refunds or suspend accounts of people who are buying its products with the intent to resell them.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!