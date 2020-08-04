Processed foods make a comeback in the pandemic age

Retail News

The New York Times

Many people are looking for comfort in the foods they eat and that has led consumers like Sue Smith, a Los Angeles-based writer, to buy items like SpaghettiOs and Goldfish crackers when she goes shopping for groceries. “I’m eating ice cream. Ice cream bars,” Ms. Smith said. “And tonight, I’m making a spinach-artichoke lasagna. There’s so much dairy in it. But I just need the comfort that I get from that food right now.”