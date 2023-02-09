Retailers try to give customers faster access to locked away items

Retail News
Retailers try to give customers faster access to locked away itemsBusiness Insider 02/09/2023
Retailers are locking up items that are frequently stolen in stores. That means customers have to request help to gain access to the products they want to purchase. The wait time has led to unhappy customers, prompting retailers to pursue the use of technology that will help prevent theft and give shoppers the faster access they want.
