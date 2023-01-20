Retail News

Robots go to work in restaurant kitchens

CNBC 01/20/2023

Fast-food and quick-serve restaurant chains including Chipotle, White Castle and Wing Zone have put robots to work in their kitchens to serve customers food. “The tide has turned, this is no longer a question of are robotics coming to the industry,” said Jake Brewer, chief strategy officer at Miso Robotics. “It’s a foregone conclusion. The question is at what pace and in what form.”

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!