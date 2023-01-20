Robots go to work in restaurant kitchens

Retail News

CNBC

Fast-food and quick-serve restaurant chains including Chipotle, White Castle and Wing Zone have put robots to work in their kitchens to serve customers food. “The tide has turned, this is no longer a question of are robotics coming to the industry,” said Jake Brewer, chief strategy officer at Miso Robotics. “It’s a foregone conclusion. The question is at what pace and in what form.”