Senate passes bill to ban TikTok

The U.S. Senate has voted by unanimous consent to ban the use of TikTok on all government devices over concerns that the data accumulated by the video-sharing site could be used by China against American citizens, businesses, the military and the government. The bill, which now heads to the House of Representatives, is separate from another one introduced this week by Sen. Marco Rubio (R) and House members Mike Gallagher (R) and Raja Krishnamoorthi (D) that would ban the TikTok app and its owner, ByteDance, from operating in the U.S. in any capacity.