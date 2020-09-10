Staples to accept returns for other retailers

Retail News

Staples is launching Express Returns, a new program that will enable the chain to accept product returns for other retailers, similar to the Kohl’s/Amazon.com deal, at more than 1,000 stores across the country. “A lot of our customers use us to drop off their packages,” said Craig Grayson, Staples U.S. vice president/GMM, print & marketing services. “In this remote working environment we’ve got that convenient opportunity. So because we already play in that space within the local communities our stores operate in, this program is really just a natural extension of that.”