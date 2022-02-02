Supply chain disruptions to persist through 2022

Retail News
Supply chain disruptions to persist through 2022The New York Times 02/02/2022
A shortage of truck drivers, shipping vessels and warehouses all add up to more challenges for companies looking to move goods from one point to another in the supply chain. None of these challenges is expected to get fixed in the short term, which suggests that shortages will remain a fact of life for many companies and the customers they serve.
