Target is one of the big winners in pandemic era

Target is one of the big winners in pandemic eraThe Wall Street Journal 08/11/2020
Target’s digital sales have reached levels that the company did not expect to achieve for three years as five million customers shopped on its website for the first time in the three months ending May 2. Barclays analyst Karen Short expects the chain’s business to continue to make gains. Sales per square foot have risen to $341 compared to $510 for Walmart.
