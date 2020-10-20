ThirdLove’s 2021 strategy focuses on expanding market share

Retail News

Forbes

ThirdLove, the body-positive direct-to-consumer bra brand, has a six-part plan to grow its business in 2021: new price points to capture mid-tier bra shoppers; moving into new apparel categories; rethinking purchase thresholds for free shipping; social causes and environmental sustainability; texting with customers; and building its workforce to meet market demands. “The goal of the lower price point is efficiency of scale and giving that back to our customers, to deliver more value and access a wider part of the market,” said CEO Heidi Zak.