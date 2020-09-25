TikTok deal is central to Walmart’s transformation

Retail News
TikTok deal is central to Walmart’s transformationThe New York Times 09/23/2020
Walmart’s investment in TikTok will open up new consumer reach opportunities and provide the retailer with ways to grow its revenues through its own ad network. The deal, along with other steps the retailer is taking to build its omnichannel operations, are changing the business dramatically from the days of Sam Walton.
Discussions
