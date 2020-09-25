Retail News

TikTok deal is central to Walmart’s transformation

The New York Times 09/23/2020

Walmart’s investment in TikTok will open up new consumer reach opportunities and provide the retailer with ways to grow its revenues through its own ad network. The deal, along with other steps the retailer is taking to build its omnichannel operations, are changing the business dramatically from the days of Sam Walton.

