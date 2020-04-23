Trader Joe’s is sticking with its stores

Retail News

SFGATE

Many grocery store operators added home delivery and in-store or curbside pickup options before the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. This has not been the case at Trader Joe’s. “Creating an online shopping system for curbside pickup or the infrastructure for delivery, it’s a massive undertaking,” said Matt Sloan, the chain’s vice president of marketing on a company podcast. “It’s something that takes months or years to plan, build and implement and it requires tremendous resources. Well, at Trader Joe’s, the reality is that over the last couple of decades we’ve invested those resources in our people rather than build an infrastructure that eliminates the need for people.”