Visa and Mastercard to raise interchange fees paid by retailers

The Wall Street Journal 03/08/2022

Visa and Mastercard are set to raise interchange fees paid by retailers after delaying an increase for the past two years due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. U.S. companies paid an estimated $55.4 billion in fees to the two card companies in 2021, more than twice the amount paid in 2012, according to the Nilson Report.

