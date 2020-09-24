A successful diversity initiative led to an unintended consequence at Walmart

A Bloomberg article on Walmart tells the story of an unintended consequence that arose as a result of the retailer’s commitment to greater gender diversity.

Walmart, in 2009, faced a glaring disparity between the percentage of women it had in leadership positions compared to the female representation of its total workforce, according to Bloomberg. Twenty-seven percent of senior roles were filled by women, while half of its overall employees were female.

The retailer made a concerted effort to bring more women into leadership positions at the store and corporate levels. Women now represent 45.71 percent of Walmart’s management and 30.59 percent of its officer positions, according to the retailer’s 2021 fiscal midyear “Culture, Diversity & Inclusion Report.”

One unintended consequence of Walmart’s push, according to Bloomberg, was that the percentage of Blacks in leadership roles has declined in recent years. Today, 20.69 percent of the company’s workforce is Black, with 11.64 percent in management and 6.85 percent in officer roles.

The death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis earlier this year opened the eyes of many Americans to racial inequality in the U.S., and Walmart was among the corporate citizens to respond. The retailer and its non-profit Walmart Foundation pledged in June to provide $100 million over five years to the Center on Racial Equality. The organization will use the funds to conduct research, advocacy and other efforts to support groups serving Black communities. The Center will also provide counsel to Walmart about ways it can better understand racial bias and structural racism within the U.S.

Walmart is not the only major chain that has pledged itself to greater racial diversity in response to nationwide protests in cities and towns that call for an end to discrimination and abuses of power by law enforcement. Gap, Target and others have made public commitments to promote racial diversity. Others, such as Sephora, have pledged to carry more products from Black-owned businesses.

A Pew survey released last week found that 55 percent of Americans support the Black Lives Matter movement, with 29 percent supporting it strongly. These figures are down from a few months ago as President Trump and conservative media outlets have tried to portray violence and looting as widespread. Ninety-three percent of BLM protests over the summer were peaceful, according to the nonprofit Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How can large retail organizations achieve diversity objectives without unintended negative consequences? Do you think there is a link between reaching gender and racial goals and achieving greater diversity of thought within businesses?

This shows how a one-dimensional focus on diversity, even if well-intentioned, can create issues. There is no easy fix to this, but I think having a diverse candidate pool from which to pick management hires is very important. How can this be accomplished? Ensuring there are equal opportunities and encouragement for all internal workers is one. Making sure jobs are advertised widely and where a variety of different people can see them is another. Outreach to younger people in school and college to explain career options and choices is sensible. In short, a variety of activities are needed to ensure diversity and fairness in hiring.

The more diverse a company’s leadership team is, the better it will understand its customers. Walmart has put a lot of effort into developing its workforce and mentoring them into leadership roles, with very favorable results.

The Law of Unintended Consequences is as inescapable as the mythical Irish guardian of lousy luck ” Murphy.” Pushing on an object, whether the water-filled balloon used in our high school physics class or a society, will cause it to bulge somewhere else. Typically somewhere completely unexpected. That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try to improve. But it does mean that leadership must be mindful of the inevitable and actively watch for the unexpected symptoms when they initiate change. Preparing the organization by admitting that you know things unexpected will happen during major change is even better. Ask for the organization’s help in identifying them and be proactive in mitigation if you can. Easier said than done of course.

Here is what we know. The more diverse a company is by gender, by ethnicity, and if an international company, by representatives from around the world, in both management and especially in leadership, the better that company performs. The less diverse it is in these areas the poorer it will perform. But let's give a bravo to Walmart. Their efforts of bringing women into key posts have certainly paid off in magnitude. One wonders how much that has to do with Walmart's winning streak. Unfortunately, sometimes when you, a person or a company, focus on a goal you miss some of the consequences of reaching that goal. In this case, it was pretty simple. The "old guard" hung in while many of the women who were brought in were blocking places that were normally attributable to racial diversity. I suspect as our eyes continue to be open to diversity that Walmart will again be very successful in broadening their management and leadership. The next round of enlightenment for Walmart will be to increase diversity of thought.
Managers become focused on single metric KPIs because they are easier to measure and compensate. Unfortunately, organizations, like life, are messy and do not adhere to neat PowerPoint slides and traffic light status reports. Organizations need to define diversity, or whatever comes next, thoughtfully and robustly so that the entire picture is understood and the various outcome scenarios are anticipated. Specific to diversity, one can address age, race, ethnicity, gender, work experience, and even mindset, among others. The higher the variability in a company to the board of directors, the more superior the performance will be, all else being equal.

Diversity does not mean choosing one underrepresented group and working to include that group to the exclusion of other groups. This is not a one-dimensional problem so solving the problem does not happen with a one-dimensional solution.

