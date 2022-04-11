Aldi and Walmart are turning back the clock on inflation for Thanksgiving

Photo: Walmart

Aldi and Walmart are running Thanksgiving meal promotions that promise to help their customers save as though grocery prices haven’t spiked 13 percent in 2022.

Aldi’s “Thanksgiving Price Rewind” promotion promises to match the chain’s prices from 2019 on items such as appetizers, beverages, desserts and sides. Aldi will present discounts of up to 30 percent on select items through November 29.

The discount grocer is also offering deals on turkeys whose prices have risen as a result of outbreaks of the avian flu across the country. The Dallas Morning News reports that Aldi is offering whole frozen turkeys at $1.07 a pound in the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

“Providing amazing products at the absolute lowest prices is what we’ve always done, and we know right now that’s more important than ever,” Dave Rinaldo, president of Aldi U.S., said in a statement. “We expect to welcome tens of millions of customers in our stores this Thanksgiving season, and we want them to know they can count on us. So why not attempt that additional side dish this year, or invite over a few more friends or family members? You can rest easy knowing Aldi has your back this Thanksgiving, and beyond.”

John Laney, executive vice president, food, Walmart U.S., writes on a company blog that the retailer has made “significant investments on top of our everyday low prices so customers can get a traditional Thanksgiving meal at last year’s price.”

Walmart mined its customer data to pull the Thanksgiving promotion together.

“After all these years, we know what our customers put into their baskets for Thanksgiving. All the basics are there, like turkey, ham, potatoes and stuffing, but the convenience items are there too, like ready-to-heat mac and cheese or freshly made pumpkin pie, and we ensured that the price for the same basket of items does not cost more than it did last year,” writes Mr. Laney.

The retailer is offering whole turkeys for under $1 a pound.

Walmart+ members will have opportunities to save even more with special offers on hundreds of items and additional savings on future purchases.