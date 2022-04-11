Aldi and Walmart are turning back the clock on inflation for Thanksgiving

Photo: Walmart
Nov 04, 2022
by George Anderson

Aldi and Walmart are running Thanksgiving meal promotions that promise to help their customers save as though grocery prices haven’t spiked 13 percent in 2022.

Aldi’s “Thanksgiving Price Rewind” promotion promises to match the chain’s prices from 2019 on items such as appetizers, beverages, desserts and sides. Aldi will present discounts of up to 30 percent on select items through November 29.

The discount grocer is also offering deals on turkeys whose prices have risen as a result of  outbreaks of the avian flu across the country. The Dallas Morning News reports that Aldi is offering whole frozen turkeys at $1.07 a pound in the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

“Providing amazing products at the absolute lowest prices is what we’ve always done, and we know right now that’s more important than ever,” Dave Rinaldo, president of Aldi U.S., said in a statement. “We expect to welcome tens of millions of customers in our stores this Thanksgiving season, and we want them to know they can count on us. So why not attempt that additional side dish this year, or invite over a few more friends or family members? You can rest easy knowing Aldi has your back this Thanksgiving, and beyond.”

John Laney, executive vice president, food, Walmart U.S., writes on a company blog that the retailer has made “significant investments on top of our everyday low prices so customers can get a traditional Thanksgiving meal at last year’s price.”

Walmart mined its customer data to pull the Thanksgiving promotion together.

“After all these years, we know what our customers put into their baskets for Thanksgiving. All the basics are there, like turkey, ham, potatoes and stuffing, but the convenience items are there too, like ready-to-heat mac and cheese or freshly made pumpkin pie, and we ensured that the price for the same basket of items does not cost more than it did last year,” writes Mr. Laney.

The retailer is offering whole turkeys for under $1 a pound.

Walmart+ members will have opportunities to save even more with special offers on hundreds of items and additional savings on future purchases.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are Americans significantly more price sensitive heading into this year’s Thanksgiving Day feasts than they were in 2021? How will Aldi and Walmart’s promotions affect their grocery rivals over the next several weeks?

"These pricing and promotion strategies will give Aldi and Walmart an advantage as grocers fight for holiday shoppers."

Lisa GollerContent Marketing Strategist

Lisa GollerContent Marketing Strategist

Mark Ryski
BrainTrust
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
1 hour 14 minutes ago

This protracted period of inflation has greatly impacted consumers, and this Thanksgiving will be tighter for many people. Aggressive price promotions by Aldi and Walmart will be welcomed by shoppers and a challenge for other grocery retailers as everyone battles for the Thanksgiving shopper and the retailers battle each other.

Neil Saunders
BrainTrust
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
1 hour 13 minutes ago

Food accounts for a huge slice of holiday spending so, with inflation, more consumers are looking to save money without cutting back on the amount they buy. As such, Aldi and Walmart’s messages will resonate strongly. While there is a genuine desire to help the consumer, there is also some self-interest here: both chains thrive on being price leaders and it is important for them to have great headline deals to retain loyalty and shopper share. In response, expect other mainstream players to announce their own discounts and promotions in the coming couple of weeks.

David Spear
BrainTrust
David Spear
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
53 minutes 21 seconds ago

With significant price spikes in food, everyone is feeling the pinch at the grocery store. Good for Aldi and Walmart as they deliver some relief during a time when families and friends come together to celebrate Thanksgiving. This small win for consumers’ pocketbooks will be well received by all types of shoppers.

Jeff Sward
BrainTrust
Jeff Sward
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
52 minutes 57 seconds ago

Hell yes we are all more price sensitive. I see turkey for $1 a pound and I am instantly looking for my car keys. Stop & Shop just lost my turkey business.

Lisa Goller
BrainTrust
Lisa Goller
Content Marketing Strategist
46 minutes 20 seconds ago

All year, U.S. shoppers have been more price-sensitive, relying on deals and discounters as the cost of living rises.

Aldi and Walmart’s Thanksgiving promotions show gratitude by protecting grocery shoppers’ purchasing power. These pricing and promotion strategies will give Aldi and Walmart an advantage as grocers fight for holiday shoppers.

Steve Montgomery
BrainTrust
Steve Montgomery
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
41 minutes 24 seconds ago

The short answer is yes. Last Thanksgiving consumers might have thought inflation would begin to decrease but after experiencing it for another year they know it is with us for a longer term.

Walmart’s and Aldi’s promotions point out the difference between their pricing and what consumers are seeing elsewhere. That adds pressure for other retailers to lower their pricing, if not to match then to reduce the delta between theirs and Aldi’s and Walmart’s.

Gene Detroyer
BrainTrust
Gene Detroyer
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
39 minutes 40 seconds ago

Interesting. The New York Times reported last week that the price of turkeys would double for Thanksgiving. My wife immediately called my daughter, who is hosting Thanksgiving, and went out to buy the turkey at ShopRite. She did and reported back that it was the exact same price as last year.

If the consumer isn’t becoming more price sensitive by their own experiences, the media is surely helping.

Mohamed Amer, PhD
BrainTrust
Mohamed Amer, PhD
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
38 minutes 51 seconds ago

Aldi and Walmart know the pains their customers are experiencing and are addressing them with evident and impactful actions. Hands down, consumers are hugely more inflation-sensitive this Thanksgiving than at any prior holiday over the past 30+ years. On top of the sticky U.S. and global inflation, the American consumer savings rate is the lowest since the Great Recession, and we’re at all-time highs in the rate of consumer credit build.

