Aldi UK vs. Lidl (Germany) match up in the RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge

Sources: Aldi Christmas Advert 2022; Lidl’s “Simply Christmas”

The RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge may not rise to the competitive level of the World Cup but, for this week at least, it will bring together two international grocery powerhouses — Aldi and Lidl — each with their own holiday stories to tell.

The winner of round five of our annual competition will go up against previous winners — Etsy, Kroger, Publix and Amazon — to see who will take home the crown for the best Christmas commercial of 2022.

Aldi’s spot from its UK division brings back its famous Kevin the Carrot character and his family in their own “Home Alone” take on the holiday. The spot, which has been viewed more than 4.2 million times on YouTube, marks the sixth year that Kevin has been featured in Aldi UK’s commercials.

Lidl’s Christmas spot wants its German customers to know that they can relax because they will be able to find everything they need for the holidays. The spot, which features a take on Lionel Ritchie’s “Easy” as the soundtrack, has been viewed more than six million times on YouTube.