Aldi UK vs. Lidl (Germany) match up in the RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge
The RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge may not rise to the competitive level of the World Cup but, for this week at least, it will bring together two international grocery powerhouses — Aldi and Lidl — each with their own holiday stories to tell.
The winner of round five of our annual competition will go up against previous winners — Etsy, Kroger, Publix and Amazon — to see who will take home the crown for the best Christmas commercial of 2022.
Aldi’s spot from its UK division brings back its famous Kevin the Carrot character and his family in their own “Home Alone” take on the holiday. The spot, which has been viewed more than 4.2 million times on YouTube, marks the sixth year that Kevin has been featured in Aldi UK’s commercials.
Lidl’s Christmas spot wants its German customers to know that they can relax because they will be able to find everything they need for the holidays. The spot, which features a take on Lionel Ritchie’s “Easy” as the soundtrack, has been viewed more than six million times on YouTube.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What is your critique of the Christmas spots from Aldi UK and Lidl? Which retailer does a better job of connecting with its core customers while reaching out to new shoppers with its Christmas spot?
9 Comments on "Aldi UK vs. Lidl (Germany) match up in the RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge"
Managing Director, GlobalData
Nice spot from Lidl. However the story and narrative are a bit weak and it just lacks depth. Quite honestly, it could have been an ad for almost any food retailer.
By contrast, Aldi’s spot is funny and builds on the popular Kevin the Carrot franchise — which Aldi has built over recent years. The imitation of Home Alone is clever. And let’s be honest, what’s not to like about anthropomorphic carrots?!
Merchant Director
They are both good but my vote goes for Aldi — I love the Home Alone reference (down to the mother’s hair style). The Lidl commercial reminded me of The Big Lebowski.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
I didn’t think about The Big Lebowski but, now that you mention it, it feels like all the dude needed was a rug to pull the room together.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
My vote is for Aldi. Kevin the Carrot is pretty funny and the Home Alone reference is quite good. Lidl’s ad was a bit shallow.
Vice President, Research at IDC
I’m not a Home Alone fan — though the parody with the carrot family was funny. The best part was the carrot as a snowman’s nose. I just couldn’t figure how this fit with food and Aldi — except for one shot where they had a lavish meal set out before popping the burglars at the mail slot.
The Lidl ad was more down to the core message of family and more realistic. Not as unique perhaps, but it covered what many folks think about when considering the holidays. My vote goes to Lidl.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Two really good entries. I think Aldi was the better ad — the story line was easier to follow.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I’ll be honest, I don’t like either one of them. Kevin the carrot was cute, however there already is a commercial with a similar theme with Kevin Hart and Catherine O’Hara. And it’s funny.
The Lidl spot was confusing. Was the man supposed to be a hipster Santa Claus or just some guy? Either way, it didn’t do much for me. There was way too much going on and a lot of it didn’t tie together.
Sorry, this contest is a tie of meh for me.
Contributing Editor, RetailWire; Founder and CEO, Vision First
Not my favorite pair of challengers but I give my vote to Kevin the Carrot.
President, Dellmart & Company
Aldi utilizes a carrot family recreating Home Alone. It appears they have used the carrot before so consumers will relate. The table food display is wide. Good execution. Lidl uses a non-conformist almost Christ-like Christmas Day cook and host. The idea that all your cooking needs can be found at Lidi is limited to showing two grocery bags. Based on food presentation I give Aldi my vote.