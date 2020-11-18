Are CPG brands headed for a very merry Christmas?
Boosted by homebound living and the return of panic purchases, consumer packaged goods (CPG) purchases are expected to climb between 9.5 to 11.5 percent for the holiday selling season (November/December), according to the Consumer Brands Association.
The anticipated growth drivers are expected to be a continuation of stay-at-home trends — whether as a precaution or by order — that have pushed year-over-year CPG sales up more than 10 percent in three of the last four months. Holiday purchases, which resulted in a three percent rise for CPG last year, are expected to provide a boost again this year.
A Consumer Brands/Ipsos poll conducted as part of the forecast found that more than two-thirds (68 percent) of Americans plan to stay local — at their own home or going to the home of nearby family or friends — for Thanksgiving and 75 percent for the winter holidays.
Other pandemic-driven factors are expected to include the return of stockpiling and the strong digital shift in the CPG space.
According to a survey from Inmar Intelligence conducted during the week of October 14, 57 percent of shoppers plan to stock up again as winter approaches. Grocery chains including Kroger and Giant have begun reinstating purchase limits on items such as toilet paper, paper towels and disinfecting wipes.
The Consumer Brands Association survey showed that 46 percent of consumers are at least a little worried about access to food and beverage products, with 57 percent saying the same about household cleaning products. Fifty-eight percent said they’re at least a little worried about what the increase in online shopping will mean for getting CPG essentials.
A RetailWire visit Sunday to Costco’s warehouse club in East Hanover, NJ, showed disinfectant spray and wipes, face shields, Bounty paper towels, disposable gloves, Lysol Multi-Surface Cleaner, rubbing alcohol and Clorox Clean-Up and Windex all out of stock.
“For CPG, it has been the equivalent of peak season since the pandemic started,” said Tom Madrecki, vice president of supply chain at Consumer Brands. “It raises the importance of addressing systemic challenges like the truck driver shortage, infrastructure needs, freight rail performance and port clearance times. Improving supply chain efficiencies will only happen with concerted policymaking and strong leadership across government.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What’s the likelihood that sales of CPG categories will continue to grow at elevated levels in the months ahead? How might the challenges for retailers supporting essential categories be the same and different compared to the early days of the pandemic?
12 Comments on "Are CPG brands headed for a very merry Christmas?"
Managing Director, GlobalData
CPG is doing very well during the pandemic. Certain categories like household cleaning supplies are up very strongly because people are more focused on sanitization and hygiene. Other household essential categories are up because people are spending more time at home and are consuming more essentials. But the biggest driver is the transfer of spending from dining out to eating at home. This has boosted the majority of food categories and is also why all of the grocers are seeing sales spike. Next year, companies will lap tougher comparatives so growth will moderate. And once the pandemic ends, growth will fall back.
CEO and President, Cogent Creative Consulting
With further state mandates that restrict indoor dining and social gatherings already starting in some states and with others likely coming, we will likely see strong growth of CPG revenues for a few more months. Retailers are better prepared to satisfy panic buying of some CPG products like toilet paper and paper towels. However I have seen some empty shelves at a couple stores already.
President, City Square Partners LLC
CPG sales of essentials will remain very strong through the holidays and into early next year as the pandemic creates more and more lockdowns. Retailers will once again have a difficult time staying in-stock on many essentials. They will have to implement purchase limits. However unlike regional pandemic waves earlier this year, the winter pandemic wave appears to be affecting the entire country. This will stress CPGs and the supply chain even more. Specialty items (gourmet, organic, natural) will have strong sales too, through the holidays. Then most of the gains will be lost in early 2021.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
CPG brands are enjoying strong growth and since COVID-19 doesn’t look like it’s going away anytime soon, hoarding will continue.
Director of Industry Strategy - CPG & Retail, Stibo Systems
Many CPGs in essential categories and key baking and cooking categories will have banner holiday sales this year. With escalating COVID-19 rates happening across the country, consumers’ options to eat out will be limited and more meals will be eaten at home. Retailers should create and enforce product limits in key categories, especially health-related, that had extreme demand in the spring to ensure that supplies are not overtaken by panic buying. With better data, improved supply chain transparency as well as perhaps a more diverse and deeper supplier base in key categories, retailers may be better equipped to manage the surge.
President, Global Collaborations, Inc.
Stockpiling has already started so instituting limits on purchases early is a good idea. the numbers of cases are as high or higher everywhere as in the early part of the pandemic. The differences is that it is affecting all 50 states this time. As long as people are staying home the demand for CPG products and home cooking products will remain high. Hopefully the surge will be managed better with limits being enforced early.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
The sales increases will stick around and, unfortunately, so will COVID-19. We will see the large CPG brands that consumers have come to love and trust continue to be the leaders in the months ahead. Most have planned for and executed effectively in getting their supply chain and operations ready to meet the challenges of having fully stocked shelves at most retailers.
Managing Partner, Retail Consulting Partners
CPG sales will continue to grow for the next several years. Much of the growth will be driven by B2C business. However, the B2B business will also drive tremendous growth over the next few years as consumers return, (in smaller amounts than before), to the work-place and dining. We will see business and public space segments consuming CPG products at a much higher level than pre-pandemic. Increased use of supply chain tools and visibility combined with collaborative relationships will differentiate those that lead from those that ride the wave.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
I will be terribly disappointed if CPG companies and retailers face the same problems with out-of-stocks and hoarding that we all experienced in the second quarter.
One would hope and expect that they are sophisticated enough and understand the marketplace enough that they would adjust operations to avoid that disaster. If they don’t, shame on them. It will be very telling. We will find out which companies and which retailers are good and which ones have underlying management problems that will continue to resurface even when normality returns.
Managing Director, Global Strategic Consulting at Revionics
With current COVID-19 trends, there is no doubt that household CPG products will continue to have really strong sales in the coming months. Retailers should be better prepared for the current wave than they were in March which should translate to better demand modeling/pricing, fewer shortages, and improved operational efficiencies. There will still be a few empty shelves, but the best retailers who have invested in their capabilities and data analytics should benefit from this increase in demand in the near future while providing consumers with the essential products they need.
Editor-in-Chief, CPGmatters
Consumers will not be traveling much during the holiday season. They will be staying home and cooking for family gatherings and guests. That bodes well for CPG sales.
Savvy grocers will be prepared and well-stocked. If they have out-of-stocks, they have themselves to blame.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Retailers learned a lot in March and April this year. They now have data to correlate how lockdowns and spiking caseloads can impact consumer demand for essentials. They are using this data to create indicators by market adjusting inventory where they can. CPG companies have worked very hard to bring more flexibility into their supply chains, including resolving some of the bottlenecks we have been seeing in packaging and raw materials. While I don’t think this will guarantee they won’t see outages on items this fall and winter, I do think retailers and their CPG partners are better prepared to react to volatility. I expect that means they will be able to recover faster when demand spikes.