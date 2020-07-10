Will a new round of panic buying empty grocery store shelves?
Grocery stores are reportedly stocking up on staples to avoid shortages in expectation of a potential second wave of coronavirus that may run up against the normal holiday rush.
According to a Wall Street Journal report:
- Southeastern Grocers bought its Thanksgiving turkeys and holiday hams over the summer, months before planning typically begins;
- Associated Food Stores recently started accumulating “pandemic pallets” of cleaning and sanitizing products in its warehouse to avoid shortfalls in the months ahead;
- Ahold Delhaize, the parent of the Giant and Food Lion chains, has already stocked its holiday inventory in warehouses and is overall storing 10 to 15 percent more inventory versus pre-pandemic levels to avoid stock-outs on fast sellers.
On its first-quarter conference call on Oct. 2, Sean Connolly, CEO of Conagra, the parent of Birds Eye, Slim Jim and other foods brands, said demand continues to exceed capacity due to retailers’ early build-up of holiday inventories, and demand is “not by any stretch normalized yet.”
Mr. Connolly added, “We’re going into a season where all the outdoor dining is going to go away in a lot of parts of the country and cold and flu season is upon us. So it’s plausible that demand can even lift from here.”
In the U.K., Tesco and Morrisons in late September already began to limit sales of some items to prevent a repeat of the panic buying that led to shortages in March. Supplies were said to be plentiful and shoppers were encouraged to buy as normal.
“We just don’t want to see a return to unnecessary panic buying because that creates a tension in the supply chain that’s not necessary,” said Tesco’s CEO Dave Lewis.
Shelves are not expected to be depleted to the same degree as in March and April due, in part, to ramped-up investments in warehousing, delivery and online capabilities by retailers.
Twenty-one states (Alaska, Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Wisconsin and Wyoming) reported increases in the number of new COVID-19 cases last week. Only Missouri, South Carolina and Texas saw new cases decline. Public health experts and medical professionals continue to warn that the number of cases is likely to increase as the weather grows colder and Americans spend more time indoors.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see more benefits than risks for grocers that are stocking up on staples to protect against another round of pandemic-driven shortages? Should retailers consider imposing product purchase limits on key products at this point?
Managing Director, GlobalData
There is really no need for panic buying as we have more than enough food and household sundries for everyone. The problem arises when people, perhaps understandably, ignore this and buy loads more than they need. Supply chains cannot replenish fast enough, especially for bulky items like toilet paper, which creates gaps on shelves. This in turn fuels panic buying. It’s a vicious circle that retailers try to remedy, but cannot solve completely. That said, I agree that any second wave of panic buying is likely to be more moderate than the first and retailers already have tools in place like limiting quantities and holding stocks in reserve.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
Good insight, Neil. Hoping you are right about the second wave of panic buying. Empty shelves help nobody.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
Supply chain struggles and product availability are not going away in the near future. In fact being in the Milwaukee, Wisconsin area, I am once again seeing an increasing number of out-of-stocks and consumer stockpiling.
How can grocers (and retailers at large) work with suppliers to ensure availability? Patience, persistence, and flexibility. Never before has product substitution been as important as it is today. SKU rationalization and focus on the top 20 percent of “essential” items is paramount. And limiting consumer purchases will prevail.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
Speaking from personal experience, it couldn’t hurt. Traditional grocers are still constantly out of products and sporting that good old empty shelf look for months now. The leader on the “out of stock constantly” list is Whole Foods, with aisle after aisle half full month after month. There must be some kind of Amazon algorithm that doesn’t exactly fit the grocery model. But yeah, second wave or not, I don’t think they’ve caught up yet so — if they’re actually capable of stocking up — they definitely should!
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
The latest panic buying in my area is for kitchen napkins, that lasted for few days. No store can buy enough to meet panic demand. It is not wise either – locked up capital and locked up warehouse space. In any case, when staples are bought in panic, the demand for future months softens.
Retailers have been restricting quantities from time to time since the start of pandemic. Having learned lessons from March/April, they have better control on when to enforce the restrictions.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
There is no need to panic buy – it would seem most people have enough paper towels to fill a land fill. The possibility of this panic is something that has been floated for some time, and retailers have been making plans to combat it. I do not know that they will be left flat-footed this time around.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
I believe the time is now to impose limits on purchases. The supply chain has been optimized for traditional demand and hoarding product breaks the chain. Ramping up new factory capacity to meet hoarding demand takes too long and is not a feasible solution. We can’t let the experience we had in the spring repeat itself.