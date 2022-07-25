Are digital-only coupons discriminatory against the elderly and poor?
Many grocers find numerous advantages in emphasizing digital coupons. The digital shift, however, may be limiting access to coupons to technologically-challenged older and lower-income Americans.
Edgar Dworsky, a consumer advocate and founder of Consumer World, checked more than 50 supermarkets and found about two-thirds offering some weekly digital-only deals. Ten of the chains doubled or tripled the number of digital-only deals offered in June 2022 compared to the same week a year earlier.
“Digital discounts are no deal for many seniors. They are a clever ploy by big supermarket chains to get people into the store knowing full well that many of them will wind up paying more than the advertised price,” Mr. Dworsky commented in the report. “A substantial number of shoppers don’t have online access, don’t understand how to take advantage of digital offers, or won’t be able to follow the cumbersome online procedure no matter what their age is.”
As reported by CNN, Pew Research Center research from 2021 found that 39 percent of Americans over the age of 65 do not own a smartphone and 25 percent don’t use the internet. In the same year, Pew found 24 percent of adults with household incomes below $30,000 annually don’t own a smartphone and 41 percent don’t have a computer.
Grocers are incentivized to encourage shoppers to use digital coupons to reduce costs, see promotion response rates, track purchases and personalize offers.
Coupon distribution has declined over the years due in part to drops in newspaper circulation, but redemption rates have also shrunk. A 2019 study from Harvard University, Georgetown University and Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf attributed the lower redemption rates in large part to busy two-worker households opting to forego coupon hunting for small savings.
Recently speaking to The New York Times, Sanjay Dhar, a marketing professor at the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business, said he believes part of the reduced redemption rates is because older shoppers on fixed incomes seeking coupons are challenged finding them online. He said, “A lot of this isn’t driven by the response to coupons. It’s driven by coupons not reaching the right people.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you agree that digital-only coupons discriminate against the elderly and lower-income households? Is there a path to incentivize most shoppers to connect digitally without mistreating the technology-challenged?
Managing Director, GlobalData
Digital coupons are more inaccessible for some, there is no doubt about that. However, if coupons are important for retailers and brands then they won’t want to use methods that limit the spread of them. Moreover, the number of coupons and flyers that are popped into our mailbox every week suggest that the age of the physical coupon and flyer is a very long way from being dead!
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
Some apps tend to be rather quirky, so unless there are kids around to help older consumers navigate, then yes, they do discriminate and should be made made easier to use across the board.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
If digital-only coupons discriminate against certain demographic groups, it is — in my opinion — an unintended consequence of an attempt at streamlining the process of offering discounts and collecting data.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
You want to cheese off a customer? Tell them they can’t have the same deal other shoppers have. It’s an easy fix in a department store because coupons can be placed at the cash wrap for customers who do not have one. It’s a different story in a grocery store because there are vendors coupons to consider as well.
Coupons can be added to the circulars grocers print weekly, and direct mail is still being utilized by vendors. Every option should be exercised so that all customers can be served.
Principal, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
This is a tough one. Perhaps there is a way grocery stores can partner with senior centers and community centers and sponsor computer classes that include online shopping and how to understand online discounts. It’s an opportunity for outreach.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Digital-only coupons can certainly discriminate against the elderly and lower-income households. Let’s call this our great sales prevention program. Do you want that? I don’t. There will always being costs to doing business.
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
I am a huge proponent of technology; it has added speed and convenience for consumers and lowered costs, and improved processes for retailers and brands. However, technology is not neutral, and every company needs to consider its impact on its customers and employees. The introduction of technology should not limit access to services and offers. App designs can be sensitive to the less technologically savvy consumer, but access is a tougher nut to crack.
Global Industry Architect, Microsoft Retail
This is a conversation I have been having with older relatives for quite some time. The potential of non-inclusive nature expands across many areas — train tickets, car parking and even allergen menus in restaurants now often require a smartphone for access.
In addition, I have also seen in-store technology that multiple generations struggle to use — perhaps with those older than “digital natives” finding things most difficult. When this is your core audience, this has potential issues in terms of adoption, revenue and take-up.
Promotions are often measured based on rate of redemption — measuring this based on target demographic could well highlight where issues need to be addressed.
COO, Mondofora
Whether intentional or not, it is observable that electronic distribution does not reach all parts of the population equally. Even seniors that have smartphones (a measurably lower percentage than the 15-40 demo) have fewer apps, are more likely to use a computer for internet, and are more inclined to traditional phone usage (conversation and, to a lesser degree, text).
It has been widely noted that the “cost of being poor” meant missing opportunities to save. The lack of access to the internet (whether from lack of computers and smartphones, high-speed service providers, tech-literacy, ageism. or financial constraints) is one more dimension of the “falling behind in modern America” phenomenon which should be of concern to government, federal, state, and local.