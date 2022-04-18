Are fuel-driven deals worth pumping?

Sources: Krispy Kreme; Dunkin’; Bojangles
Apr 18, 2022
by Tom Ryan

Aligned to the hike in fuel prices, Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts every Wednesday for a limited time for the price of a gallon of regular gas.

The program runs from Apr. 13 to May 4. The chain set the price at $4.11, the national average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the U.S. that week, and will adjust it every Monday. The typical cost of a dozen original glazed donuts runs around $11 but can reach up to about $20 in major cities.

Inflation and high gasoline prices are serious and forcing families to make tough tradeoffs,” said Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena, in a statement. “We know that despite the high gas prices people have to be out and about anyway. So, for the next several Wednesdays, we hope providing a little doughnut deflation will allow them to share some smiles during a difficult time.”

The national price of gas climbed 18.3 percent in March — peaking at all-time high of $4.33 — and has risen 48 percent in the past 12 months, bringing back a flurry of fuel-based deals not seen since the gas crisis in the seventies.

Other recent promotions from retailers:

  • Bojangles announced on April 4 it was giving away $1 million in free gas. Every purchase of a Bojangles Family Meal — with 12 or 20 pieces of bone-in chicken, biscuits, sides and iced tea — includes a $10 gift card, while supplies last.
  • Dunkin’ is offering Shell Fuel Rewards members the opportunity to save 30 cents per gallon at Shell stations through May 12 after their fifth beverage purchase at Dunkin’ with linked DD Perks and Fuel Rewards accounts. The offer is three-times the 10-cents savings offered under the “Sip Dunkin’, Save at Shell” campaign.
  • Canadian Tire is offering double Triangle Rewards under its loyalty program when customers fuel up at any of its gas stations across Canada through June 19.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS Do you think fuel-based promotions today will be significantly more effective than if they were run at the same time last year? What advice would you give about running fuel-based messaging and offers in the current climate?

Carol Spieckerman
BrainTrust
Carol Spieckerman
President, Spieckerman Retail
57 minutes 15 seconds ago

It’s a great time for retailers to pump fuel-based promotions, if only because near-endless media coverage backs them up. Some of the campaigns may seem gimmicky but that is exactly what will drive word-of-mouth.

Jeff Weidauer
BrainTrust
Jeff Weidauer
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
55 minutes 24 seconds ago

Using the national price of fuel as an incentive to get people into Krispy Kreme is a great idea. With fuel prices – and inflation in general – so top-of-mind, this promotion has a strong appeal and will likely be very effective.

Richard Hernandez
BrainTrust
Richard Hernandez
Director, Main Street Markets
49 minutes 43 seconds ago

At this point in time, fuel-based promos are definitely of interest and any promo to save on a fill up is definitely a welcome sight.

Dave Wendland
BrainTrust
Dave Wendland
Vice President, Strategic Relations, Hamacher Resource Group
46 minutes 33 seconds ago

If you had asked me this before sky-rocketing inflation and untenable frustration about rising fuel costs, I would have paused longer before responding. Things are different at this time with the challenging circumstances we face in this country. I applaud Krispy Kreme and say go for it. My only concern is whether consumers will prioritize donuts among their “essentials” as earnings become increasingly squeezed.

Phil Rubin
BrainTrust
Phil Rubin
Founder, Grey Space Matters
42 minutes 30 seconds ago

The price of fuel, and consumer sensitivity around it – even when it might seem irrational to go out of one’s way for a savings of $0.03/gallon – makes a promotion like this highly relevant. Even more so given the recent rise in fuel prices, which now corresponds to a rise in the price of a dozen donuts!

Brandon Rael
BrainTrust
Brandon Rael
Strategy & Operations Delivery Leader
38 minutes 45 seconds ago

Our society was perpetually turning lemons into lemonade throughout the pandemic. With the rising inflationary rates and the increasing gas prices, consumers face new pressures. While typically fuel-driven deals wouldn’t resonate with customers, cross-product promotions, such as Krispy Kreme’s, may be a welcome development considering the relentless media coverage of our inflationary state and gas prices.

It will be interesting to see if more essentials will be part of this movement, as retailers and grocery operations have plenty of opportunities to extend goodwill during difficult times.

Jenn McMillen
BrainTrust
Jenn McMillen
Chief Accelerant, Incendio
37 minutes 37 seconds ago

If I were a grocer with gas pumps, I’d be touting our always-on fuel points you get by buying gift cards that you can turn into discounts either off groceries or gas — both highly desirable right now. No need to wait for a particular day of the week or daypart to get it.

Gene Detroyer
BrainTrust
Gene Detroyer
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
33 minutes 35 seconds ago

The value of fuel-based promotions, even if they give little real incentive to participate, is that fuel is so top-of-mind. They are simply hopping on a hot topic and even making it a little fun.

Gary Sankary
BrainTrust
Gary Sankary
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
19 minutes 30 seconds ago

Why not, it’s exactly the kind of campaign that can go viral and win more exposure in the market. Look at us talking about it here.

Rich Kizer
BrainTrust
Rich Kizer
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
19 minutes 19 seconds ago

YES! In a WORLD of escalating prices, specifically on basics (and of course gasoline) while other companies are increasing such things such as delivery charges, this soft and pleasant offer I believe provides a lot of good publicity and awareness. How can this be anything but good?

Katie Thomas
BrainTrust
Katie Thomas
Lead, Kearney Consumer Institute
3 minutes 42 seconds ago

This is a win-win for both consumer and brand, which can be a hard balance to strike. Consumers get the deal, the retailer gets their business. I love that brands were willing to act fast and directly address a major, current consumer concern.

