Sources: Krispy Kreme; Dunkin’; Bojangles

Aligned to the hike in fuel prices, Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts every Wednesday for a limited time for the price of a gallon of regular gas.

The program runs from Apr. 13 to May 4. The chain set the price at $4.11, the national average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the U.S. that week, and will adjust it every Monday. The typical cost of a dozen original glazed donuts runs around $11 but can reach up to about $20 in major cities.

“Inflation and high gasoline prices are serious and forcing families to make tough tradeoffs,” said Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena, in a statement. “We know that despite the high gas prices people have to be out and about anyway. So, for the next several Wednesdays, we hope providing a little doughnut deflation will allow them to share some smiles during a difficult time.”

The national price of gas climbed 18.3 percent in March — peaking at all-time high of $4.33 — and has risen 48 percent in the past 12 months, bringing back a flurry of fuel-based deals not seen since the gas crisis in the seventies.

Other recent promotions from retailers:

Bojangles announced on April 4 it was giving away $1 million in free gas. Every purchase of a Bojangles Family Meal — with 12 or 20 pieces of bone-in chicken, biscuits, sides and iced tea — includes a $10 gift card, while supplies last.

Dunkin’ is offering Shell Fuel Rewards members the opportunity to save 30 cents per gallon at Shell stations through May 12 after their fifth beverage purchase at Dunkin’ with linked DD Perks and Fuel Rewards accounts. The offer is three-times the 10-cents savings offered under the “Sip Dunkin’, Save at Shell” campaign.

Canadian Tire is offering double Triangle Rewards under its loyalty program when customers fuel up at any of its gas stations across Canada through June 19.