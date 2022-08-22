Are inflation bonuses worth it for retailers?
Lowe’s is spending a total of $55 million on bonuses for hourly store associates to help them offset the sting of inflation, which has remained near 40-year highs for much of summer.
“In recognition of some of the cost pressures they are facing due to high inflation, we are providing an incremental $55 million in bonuses to our hourly front-line associates this quarter,” CEO Marvin Ellison said on the home improvement retailer’s second quarter call. “These associates have the most important jobs in our company, and we deeply appreciate everything they do to serve our customers to deliver a best-in-class experience.”
Joe McFarland, EVP, stores, said that, in addition to the bonus, Lowe’s is granting associates an additional 10 percent discount on everyday household and cleaning items for a limited time to offset inflation pressures. Mr. McFarland added, “Associates can now purchase these products at a 20 percent discount, which we hope will ease the burden of inflation impacting many of these items. We will continue to look for meaningful ways to improve our associates’ work-life balance, while providing them with the tools to build a career at Lowe’s.”
Lowe’s employs approximately 300,000 associates.
Among other retailers, Stew Leonard’s on August 15 announced its 2,500 full- and part-time associates will each receive a gift card to purchase food products at the grocer to offset inflation. A few other firms in other sectors and some municipalities are also handing out inflation-related bonuses.
Retailers have been raising wages and enhancing benefits packages to improve recruiting in a tight labor market and as minimum wage rates increase in many markets. Some have paid employees pandemic-related hazard pay bonuses, as well.
Continual pay hikes can create a self-perpetuating cycle of runaway inflation in a feared “wage-price spiral,” but wage increases overall have not kept pace with inflation.
Over the past 12 months through July, average hourly earnings in the U.S. have increased by 5.2 percent to reach an average at private employers of $32.27. Inflation in July was up 8.5 percent from a year ago.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Has inflation made retailing jobs more or less attractive to those seeking work? Will one-time bonuses, gift card handouts or limited-time discounts be effective in helping stores retain frontline workers?
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
For retailers to recognize that inflation is having an impact on workers is a great step, and actually providing some relief is even better. If these benefits are added to basic needs like realistic scheduling and opportunity for advancement it will help to create a more dedicated retail workforce.
CEO, President- American Retail Consultants
Yes, inflation has changed the dynamic of those seeking work. Especially the discounts and bonuses, which were not a standard just a year or two ago. We also cannot forget the rapid increase in pay that has accompanied this over the last 24 months. McDonald’s and most QSRs were paying minimum wage before COVID-19 and are now paying $15 per hour plus benefits! What is there not to like?
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
When the inflation rate recedes, prices do not (except for commodities). They become the base pricing for most of the products for the future.
In the short term, inflation bonuses help but are not a sustainable solution. Ultimately the solution is to raise wages to track real price increases.
Principal, MKT Marketing Services/Columbus Consulting
Retaining top talent should be a top concern but blanket bonuses not based on merit may not achieve the desired results. I like the concept of frontline employee retention initiatives but any increase in overhead will trickle down to the consumer. Offering employees deeper discounts to retail assortments is probably a better position to take as the effort helps both the employee and the store.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Inflation is a burdensome tax on every American regardless of income level. The fact that Lowe’s has done something about it for their employees is admirable, and the net effect should be less turnover and more engaged employees.