Are older shoppers wiser amid the pandemic?
Many older consumers — albeit for safety reasons — are at last discovering and helping drive the shift to online spending, digital engagement and omnichannel adventures. They’re also believed to have entered the pandemic in better shape financially and are adapting better mentally than their younger counterparts, despite facing higher risks to contract the virus.
An extensive study from Edward Jones and Age Wave revealed that, in the U.S., 37 percent of Gen Z and 27 percent of Millennials have suffered mental health declines since the pandemic began, while only 15 percent of Baby Boomers and eight percent of Silent Generation respondents (75 and older) said the same.
“COVID-19’s impact forever changed the reality of many Americans, yet we’ve observed a resilience among U.S. retirees in contrast to younger generations,” said Ken Dychtwald, Ph.D., psychologist/gerontologist and founder and CEO of Age Wave, a consultancy studying the cultural and economic impacts of aging, in a statement. “Older Americans tend to recognize the value of a long-term view, and so as they think about their lives, longevity and legacy, they’re able to pull from an array of experiences that help them weather current storms, feel gratitude about many aspects of their lives and still plan for the future.”
Similarly, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report found only 9.2 percent of those over 65 experiencing pandemic-related “anxiety and stress disorder” versus 17.2 for 45-to-64 year-olds, 36 percent for 25-to-44-year-olds and 46 percent for 18-to-24-year-olds.
A recent Washington Post article concluded that older generations placed a higher value on connecting with friends (via Zoom) and spending time outdoors or exercising to help recharge. Working from home and taking care of kids during a pandemic were found to be major stressors for younger individuals.
“Anxiety often finds its fuel in uncertainty and this is very true during these uncertain times,” Erin Berman, a clinical psychologist at the National Institute of Mental Health, told the Post. “It may be possible that older adults are more accustomed to dealing with uncertainty, and getting used to uncertainty does help people learn how to cope.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do the findings cited in the article match your experience of how various generations are coping with COVID-19? Should retailers and brands selling to a wide range of consumers consider separate generational messaging campaigns amid the pandemic?
Retail Industry Analyst
Customizing marketing messaging to consumer segments is always a smart strategy, especially when the mindsets are significantly different. The finding that only 9.2 percent of those over 65 experience pandemic-related “anxiety and stress disorder,” which is lower than all other age groups, is kind of surprising, as they are the most vulnerable group from a pandemic perspective. However older generations typically have more savings, have been through more stressful experiences during their lives and are not worried about losing their jobs.