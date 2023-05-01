Bloomingdale’s looks to make more with less
Bloomingdale’s is going small in Seattle.
The department store retailer yesterday said it will open a new Bloomie’s, its small off-mall store concept, this year in University Village in the Ravenna neighborhood, north of the city’s downtown.
“We are thrilled to enter the Seattle market with the opening of our third Bloomie’s location,” Charles Anderson, Bloomingdale’s director of stores, said in a statement. “The new flexible store experience has been well-received in other cities as it remains authentic to the Bloomingdale’s brand yet brings a new and exciting energy to our shoppers. We can’t wait to be a part of the community and for the people of Seattle to be a part of the Bloomie’s story.”
Bloomingdale’s debuted its first Bloomie’s, which brings together top established designer labels from its full-line stores as well as emerging labels in beauty, fashion and accessories, in Fairfax, VA, in 2021. The Fairfax Bloomie’s measures 22,000 square feet.
It opened its second right before Thanksgiving in the Chicagoland market. Macy’s, Inc. CEO Jeff Gennette said on the company’s third quarter earnings call that the 50,000 square-foot Bloomies replaced a full-line Bloomingdale’s that measured 206,000 square feet.
The Bloomie’s locations receive multiple deliveries on a weekly basis to allow them to constantly refresh their selection and offer customers something new every time they walk into the store. The retailer is focused on combining its technological and human resources to deliver the superior service that its customers expect.
Stylists deployed in departments across the store are equipped with digital selling tools to help them find the right items for their customers in-store and elsewhere as needed. Bloomie’s fitting rooms have been set up to enable customers to request the assistance of stylists by pushing a button.
The small stores offer the same services as full-line Bloomingdale’s, including buy online for in-store or curbside pickup and easy returns via a dropbox. The stores provide alteration, customization and personalization services.
Mr. Gennette sees a significant upside for Bloomingdale’s, likely through its small store concept, as the chain currently operates locations in only 13 of the top 50 consumer markets in the U.S. Macy’s, by comparison, is in 49.
Bloomingdale’s posted a 4.1 percent year-over-year gain in same-store sales during the quarter and saw its active customer base grow by nine percent.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see the Bloomie’s concept as a smart way for Bloomingdale’s to scale its operations to new markets around the U.S.? What will be the keys to the concept’s success as it opens more stores?
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
The Bloomie’s format should travel well, allowing the brand to expand into markets which can’t support a full-sized mall anchor. if Old Orchard (outside Chicago) found its full-sized Bloomingdale’s store unsustainable after many years, it tells you how many “A” malls around the country can handle the new concept.
That being said, there is a big difference between 20,000 and 50,000 square feet in terms of the need to curate. (And localization is just as critical.) A footprint that is too small simply won’t provide enough breadth of offering to be true to the Bloomingdale’s brand.
Chief Accelerant, Incendio
I’d start by looking at a competitor and take a page out of their playbook. How’s Nordstrom Local doing?
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Bloomie’s is giving us the opportunity to watch the evolution of the retail model in real time. Smaller footprints plus digital attributes are surely the way of the future. Giant malls with 200,000 square foot anchors are truly relics of a bygone era. Some will survive but many will be re-rationalized. Bloomie’s is just the tip of the iceberg, along with Market by Macy’s. New real estate strategies are a bigger part of retail than they have been in a long time.
Lead, Kearney Consumer Institute
I love a small format store — sometimes less is more, and provides less risk of analysis paralysis for the consumer. The challenge will be curation and merchandising — needing to have the right balance of products when consumers expect “more is more” from department stores overall.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
Bloomie’s should scale this concept — smaller and hyper-localized stores with stellar service. The challenge that I repeatedly have with Bloomingdale’s or it’s Bloomie’s stores is the merchandising strategy. There needs to be significant improvement in the product assortment across the board in order for the retailer to survive. The time is now.
Scaling Bloomie’s before streamlining private label and branded assortments as well as go-to-market strategies tells us the retailer is grasping at straws. And a new store format is not going to help Bloomingdale’s or Bloomie’s become profitable or trustworthy to the customer. Getting people into the store is one thing. Getting them shopping and coming back for more is another.
Director, Retail Strategy, CI&T
There are a couple standout benefits to the smaller format. Firstly, much lower rent or real estate expense. Second, they can actually afford to properly staff the store. Many department stores were too large and didn’t have enough employees across the floor to help customers. This will allow for a better customer to associate ratio.