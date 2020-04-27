Can grocers help sit-down restaurants stay afloat with to-go meal programs?
Last Thursday, SpartanNash launched a “Restaurant Meals To Go” program that brings heat-and-eat meals from eight West Michigan restaurants to its store aisles. H-E-B and Rouses Markets previously introduced similar programs supporting a foodservice sector devastated by the pandemic.
In all cases, proceeds go to restaurants.
On a YouTube video, Dan Estelle, director meat and seafood, SpartanNash, said the grocer’s more than 100-year legacy involves helping local farmers, businesses and nonprofits in times of need and “this was obvious an extension of that.”
The SpartanNash program builds on a shift by restaurants to take-out and delivery amid social distancing mandates. The program also helps introduce the restaurants to a wider audience.
The participating restaurants each provide one to five items for offer by select SpartanNash banners. A challenge for restaurants is coming up with items that hold up well if not eaten immediately and dealing with the requirement of retail storage and packaging. SpartanNash’s quality assurance, food safety, labeling and merchandising teams were all involved in bringing the to-go items to stores.
Dave Ringler, director of happiness at German Bavarian-themed Cedar Springs Brewing Company, said his team focused on items that would “travel well, be relatively easy to prepare and still really taste great.”
H-E-B’s program was launched in early April and now supports 16 restaurants in Austin, Houston and San Antonio.
Meals from restaurants across Louisiana can be found in Rouses’ 72 locations. Also, of the 700 new hires Rouses has made to support increased in-store demand due to COVID-19, 260 previously worked at local restaurants. CEO Donny Rouse told Fox News, “Everyone in the restaurant industry loves food, and we love food. It’s a great fit and our customers can see that.”
A national survey conducted by the National Restaurant Association from April 10 and April 16 found that the U.S. restaurant industry has lost two-thirds of its workforce — more than eight million employees — as a result of COVID-19 closures. Many restaurants have abruptly closed their doors and others are struggling to adjust to a to-go model. Continued social distancing guidelines and diner apprehension will limit restaurants’ ability to recover as they are allowed to reopen.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: In addition to bringing restaurant to-go meals to their selling floors, how might grocers help support local restaurants capsized by COVID-19? In what ways might the restaurant industry face a more uphill recovery battle than grocery?
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
It is a win-win. Grocery stores present an attractive sales and distribution channel. The challenge is packaging and logistics. Retailers have much to win with new types of customers that can come in and buy more. They are also in the best position to run attractive promotions, tasting events (once restrictions are lifted) and much more. This is one such synergy that always made sense, but never took off in a big way before COVID-19.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
H-E-B was the first retailer to do this across its trade area. This was a great idea as it kept restaurant employees working and it allowed customers who frequent those restaurants to buy while shopping for weekly groceries. It is a great idea that has been duplicated across many grocery chains in the country.
Managing Director, GlobalData
This is a great initiative! A lot of consumers miss eating out and are tired of having to make meals at home. At the same time, most supermarkets in the U.S. are lacking a really credible readymade meal offering. This idea bridges the gap between the two. The local aspect will no doubt be appreciated by consumers as well.
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
Crises can bring out the best in people, this type of cooperation is an uplifting example of that positive spirit. It replaces brutal competition of a zero sum game with community-based win-win actions aimed at maintaining the health and integrity of the local community.
Founder, President, Bakertown Consulting
Most restaurants were never opened to run at 50 percent capacity or to do take out and delivery only. Therefore, as some states start to allow restaurants to open while complying with social distancing, restaurant owners have to decide if it is worth it financially to open. Restaurants have a much bigger uphill battle than grocery.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
It’s smart of grocers to carry restaurant meals, and the reasons aren’t all about altruism. Stir-crazy shut-ins would love a restaurant meal to break the tedium and give them something to look forward to. Our formerly-bustling local Tex-Mex joint has opened for carryout (including margaritas!) but if their food were available at the grocery store they would sell even more, and shoppers would pick up a bunch of other items at the same time.