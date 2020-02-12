Source: Meijer 2020 Christmas Commercial

The word “believe” is central to the theme of two separate video spots featured today in the latest installment of the RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge.

The first spot from U.S. supercenter operator Meijer speaks to the challenges of the novel coronavirus pandemic and how it has changed so much of life in 2020. What will it mean for Christmas? The extended spot goes into the home of one fictional American family and tells a story of empathy and hope in the face of cynicism created by the disappointments associated with pandemic-related restrictions.

Based on the popularity of the winning spot from last week’s challenge — Woodie’s — we’re going back to the Republic for a commercial from SuperValu Ireland. The spot, which has already generated more than 388,000 views on YouTube, explores a somewhat similar theme to the Meijer commercial but with a surprise closing twist.

In the end, it will be you who decides on the spot that goes to finals. Which of the two commercials do you think will do the better job of convincing consumers that Christmas wishes can come true in 2020?