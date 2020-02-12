Can grocers make consumers believe that Christmas wishes will come true in 2020?
The word “believe” is central to the theme of two separate video spots featured today in the latest installment of the RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge.
The first spot from U.S. supercenter operator Meijer speaks to the challenges of the novel coronavirus pandemic and how it has changed so much of life in 2020. What will it mean for Christmas? The extended spot goes into the home of one fictional American family and tells a story of empathy and hope in the face of cynicism created by the disappointments associated with pandemic-related restrictions.
Based on the popularity of the winning spot from last week’s challenge — Woodie’s — we’re going back to the Republic for a commercial from SuperValu Ireland. The spot, which has already generated more than 388,000 views on YouTube, explores a somewhat similar theme to the Meijer commercial but with a surprise closing twist.
In the end, it will be you who decides on the spot that goes to finals. Which of the two commercials do you think will do the better job of convincing consumers that Christmas wishes can come true in 2020?
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Should selling hope be an important element of Christmas advertising this year? Which of the two commercials introduced in the article do you think is more effective?
Join the Discussion!
18 Comments on "Can grocers make consumers believe that Christmas wishes will come true in 2020?"
CEO and President, Cogent Creative Consulting
These are both very powerful and emotional commercials that inspire feelings of belief and hope. I like the SuperValu ad a little better because it is more upbeat and has a surprising ending that will make it more memorable.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Every advertiser should include hope in its messaging this year. There is nothing more dangerous than losing hope.
Executive Vice President Marketing, Cybera
Ditto to what Jeff said. Hope is more than a marketing message this season, it is critically important right now.
Managing Director, GlobalData
While the Meijer ad has some truth and is beautifully shot, it is rather too bleak for my taste! If it ended on a more upbeat note then I’d be satisfied, but it just made me feel rather disheartened.
The SuperValu ad is touching and shows the real meaning of Christmas through a clever twist.
For me, SuperValu wins this one. However I applaud the production values of Meijer’s spot.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
Wow – both commercials inspire hope. While the Meijer commercial is very thought provoking, I like the SuperValu commercial a little better. It’s lighter with more interaction, and the ending is a surprise.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
Two terrific commercials. While I enjoyed both, I felt that the SuperValu Ireland did a better job of connecting with customers, instilling hope and the reminder of the importance of family.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I have always believed that if I can make you feel like I feel about our store, you going to love our store. It’s all about positioning in the mind of the consumer. It is all about mind positioning that leads to customer love affairs. SuperValu all the way on this one.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
Both spots connected with me. I felt empathy for the young girl’s frustrations in the Meijer ad, and I felt hope and anticipation for the young boy in the SuperValu ad. In the end, though, the twist in the SuperValu spot won my vote.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
The Meijer commercial sucked the life right out of the room. Geez, depressing much? On the other hand, the SuperValu Ireland spot made me laugh out loud and cry at the same time so — WINNER!
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
Both commercials convey the “you’ve got to believe” theme which is important for all of us, especially this year. That being said my vote goes to the SuperValu ad. I love the twist at the end.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
I loved them both too, Richard. I get that Meijer wasn’t upbeat, but — I was riveted, I could relate, and it gave me the release at the end. If these were two of the finalists I’d feel good about that.
Content Marketing Strategist
Selling hope is a timely approach as we crave optimism to get us through the winter. Both of these commercials are hopeful, honest and eye-catching reflections of 2020.
Meijer’s gorgeous spot courageously declines to gloss over our uncomfortable losses. The depressed tween – who nails our grief for normality – is even dressed in blue. Yet she revives her spirit as she sings to rekindle the magic of the season and comfort her younger sister.
The SuperValu spot’s touching traditions and delightful twist radiate love, hope and unity. After a year crammed with disappointments and isolation, we recognize it’s the simple things that we truly can’t live without. Also, Irish accents for the win.
Co-Founder and CMO, Seeonic, Inc.
Hope is an important Christmas message every year, but this year especially because of the impact of the pandemic. Both commercials do a very good job with the hope message. The SuperValu commercial is a bit more fun with a surprise at the end.
President, Dellmart & Company
No question this has been a tough year for all. Food retailers have done much better than most retailers. Holidays provide a good sales bump for most food retailers so they should help the recovery. Meijer’s commercial brings Santa back into the holiday, blocking out the negatives. SuperValu uses dry humor where you think it’s Santa and it really is grandfather. I give Meijer my vote for talking today and pulling in Santa.
CFO, Weisner Steel
After the Meijer ad I was ready to vote for SuperValu just because “anything has to be better than this!” (Happily, the latter was actually fully deserving).
Back to the beginning: what were they thinking? Long. Depressing … almost to the point of morbid. I think it may finish out its life trimmed down a little and repositioned … for a funeral home (“when XXX isn’t there for you anymore, we are”).
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I work a lot in the funeral industry; the Meijer commercial is too dark for a funeral home!
CEO, President- American Retail Consultants
IMHO, this is less about inspiration and more about message delivery. Not showing all actors wearing face masks is a poor example in today’s environment and reflects incredibly bad taste on both commercials. Not demonstrating true safety in mask wearing, social distancing and respecting each other in a COVID-19 environment continues to perpetuate America’s refusal to accept the devastation going on around us, and the simple steps all of us should be taking as we embrace a special holiday cheer built around a safe, COVID-sensitive, environment.
Retail Industry Strategist and Thought Leader