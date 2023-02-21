Can location-based marketing overcome its creepiness factor?
A global survey from Marigold (formerly CM Group) finds 67 percent of U.S. consumers think ads based on location data are “creepy” with only 31 percent comfortable sharing their location in real-time.
Ads based on location data overall were found to be the most “creepy” among the marketing practices explored, just ahead of ads related to something they talked about near a smart device (63 percent) and retargeting ads derived from third-party cookie tracking (61 percent).
Consumers have become accustomed to using location-based technologies when driving their cars using Google Maps or searching for nearby restaurants or stores with their GPS-enabled mobile phones. The technology also powers in-store navigation via apps from Home Depot, Lowe’s and Walmart.
Uber and Lyft last fall rolled out location- and time-targeted ads across car rooftops.
However, the promise of sending coupons to shoppers in aisles in real time as they pass by in-store displays or sending two-for-one happy hour appetizer alerts to drivers as they approach a restaurant haven’t lived up to the hype.
The opportunity is still being touted, however, with the average consumer spending four hours and 29 minutes daily on mobile devices, according to eMarketer. Also, mobile advertising in the U.S. reached $34 billion in 2022, the biggest share of the overall $77 billion digital market, according to BIA Advisory Services.
A RetailWire webinar from last August discussed how the complexity of implementing infrastructure and integrating systems has kept retailers from taking advantage of location-based technology.
Getting opt-in from consumers also remains an obstacle. Google found Chrome telemetry data showed browsers either ignored or dismissed permission prompts by an average of 85 percent and another nine percent blocked them. Only seven percent allowed permission.
Asif Khan, founder of the Location Based Marketing Association (LBMA) and CEO of GroundLevel Insights, recently told CMSWire, “It comes down to the app or company wanting the data to be very clear in articulating to the consumer why they want it and what they are going to do with it.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will location-based marketing eventually overcome the consumer perception that it is a creepy technology? What assurances or incentives may be necessary to encourage consumers to share their locations in real-time?
Chief Operating Officer, Bloo Kanoo
I don’t think location-based marketing will stop being creepy anytime soon. Unfortunately, there are too many forces working against it including the proliferation of telephone- and email-based campaigns that are bombarding phones and inboxes. There’s also the ongoing fight against social engineering threats which rightfully keep consumers on edge as cybercriminals become more and more adept at stealing money and sensitive data. However brand loyal consumers may be more trusting so a strategy targeting loyal customers might be more successful than a broader, spray and pray marketing strategy.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Location-based marketing itself isn’t creepy, but some of the ways marketers use it is — and consumers will continue to push back. Given the personal nature of a mobile device which tracks our every move, there is a heightened sensitivity to privacy related to mobile tracking. The opt-out rates are telling — consumers are far more concerned about their mobile data and how it’s being used. Ultimately, it comes down to trust in a brand. If I’m a happy Starbucks customer then I might be OK with allowing Starbucks to track my location, but most brands don’t have the depth of relationship with the consumers that warrants this type of connection.
Chief Accelerant, Incendio
Remember when targeted ads first hit the scene? And personalized marketing before that? All hyper-targeted efforts were considered creepy at first, then we all got used to them. The same thing will happen here.
President and CEO, Mpro5 Inc.
Does it even work? I mean, you are walking along a street and up pops an ad for the coffee shop nearby? And you say “wow, I was not thinking about coffee–let’s go in!”
I tell you what is creepy — the fact that our phones are “listening” to us, because you talk about some product and suddenly that product is displayed on an ad on a page in your browser.
President, Spieckerman Retail
Location-based marketing isn’t inherently creepy but some marketers are ruining it for everyone. Either way, location-based marketing is a brand-by-brand proposition. If individual brands engender trust, they will be rewarded with more access.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
If marketing is helpful and relevant, it becomes much less creepy. Timing is important too — notifications that are too prompt make people feel like they are being tracked. Wait a beat and it becomes less like an ambush and more like a welcome trail of breadcrumbs to help them find their way to something good.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Marketers have been trying to leverage location-based marketing since Videocart was first tested in grocery stores in the 1980s. Learn the lesson — nobody wants to be marketed to while they are shopping.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Location based ads are indeed creepy. Shades of Big Brother. But they are also good reminders that we are being tracked everywhere we go, all the time. That’s not going to change whether or not we get targeted ads. I’m hoping for some refined opt-in/opt-out technology that is easier to use. There is something about being tracked that just doesn’t feel right, regardless of how I feel about the brand or retailer who is doing the tracking. Who else is tracking me? Why? How anonymized is all this data?
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
No because it IS creepy. I swear, we’ve only discussed things in our house (not online) that have shown up in TV ads the next day. This is just the beginning — wait until ChatGPT starts writing movies and books and following you around telling you about interesting places to go on your vacation. We probably won’t even care after a while. I do think an entire cottage industry is going to spring up educating us on how to avoid the robots. But that’ll be for the 10 percent of people trying to get off the grid — the rest of us? We will be oblivious.
Mobile Trends Analyst, Apptopia
It will be a tough mountain to climb, but the retail brands that will be successful at it will invest in understanding data ethics, putting a custom program in place, and communicating their values to the public. I can’t think of any retailer off the top of my head that does this, but there is a food and cosmetics scanner app, Yuka, that communicated their policy and values in the app on-boarding process. Right away in the app tour, I understood their goals and how to achieve mine.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
I imagine I am targeted as often as everyone else. However it never occurred to me as being “creepy.” Frankly I have never really noticed it, much less reacted to it. Maybe I just don’t pay attention?