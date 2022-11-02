Can retail make its trucker numbers add up?
The trucking industry has a numbers problem when it comes to drivers. The reality is that there is no quick fix in sight, and the evidence is clear in stores all across the nation.
“In-demand products are sitting idly in warehouses often because there aren’t enough truck drivers to distribute food throughout the country. And that, of course, results in some shortages on store shelves,” Leslie Sarasin, president and CEO of FMI, said yesterday at a press briefing on the state of the food industry in 2022.
Ms. Sarasin pointed to American Trucking Associations (ATA) estimates that there are 80,000 fewer drivers on the road right now to handle deliveries, and that number is expected to get worse, not better.
The ATA estimates that the driver shortage will double to 160,000 in the coming years and the industry will need to add nearly one million new drivers in the next decade to replace those who retire or who leave for other reasons. Demographics are working against the industry. The vast majority of drivers are older and male. Sixty percent of new over-the-road drivers are 40 or older. Only seven percent of all drivers are female.
Recruiting new drivers is no easy task due to the nature of the job. A recent NY Times article pointed to the challenges of a job that is emotionally and physically demanding.
“The lifestyle probably is the first thing that smacks people in the face,” Stephen Graves, a long haul trucker, told the Times. “You know what it does to you. You’re thinking about it all the time. We’re tired. Our bodies are starting to go. Our bladders have been put to the test. And no exercise. We end up with all types of heart and other health ailments. You can’t truly fathom what it’s done to you.”
Retailers and trucking firms have upped pay, offered bonuses and other perks to put drivers behind the wheel, but that hasn’t solved the problem. Automated trucking is seen as a potential answer to the driver shortage but the transition from human drivers to fully automated vehicles is not likely to happen in the short term.
- Driver Shortage Update 2021 – American Trucking Associations
- Supply Chain In Focus: Challenges Facing The Grocery Supply Chain – FMI
- The Real Reason America Doesn’t Have Enough Truck Drivers – The New York Times
- Driving Automation Systems in Long-Haul Trucking and Bus Transit: Preliminary Analysis of Potential Workforce Impacts – U.S. Department of Transportation
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Where do you rank the truck driver shortage among the supply chain challenges facing retailers and consumer brands today? What do you see as shorter term solutions to address the issue?
Join the Discussion!
7 Comments on "Can retail make its trucker numbers add up?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
Between shortages and protests, look for larger corporations to move more quickly towards autonomous vehicles. Capitalism 101.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Is there a shortage of actual qualified truckers or is there a shortage of truckers who are willing to work given the pay, and especially the conditions, of the job? I suspect that it is the latter, which suggests that the industry needs to step up to the plate and improve things if it wants to employ and retain talent. I think some things have been done, but a lot more change is clearly needed to solve this issue.
Chief Accelerant, Incendio
The trucker shortage is just one more factor in the supply chain perfect storm. Honestly, would you want to be a long-haul trucker?
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Driver shortage is critical. The obvious solution is money and lifestyle. It won’t happen.
The New York Times article describes it well. The turnover in the industry is 95 percent. The cause can be traced to three factors. Deregulation of the industry in the 1970s, the weakening of the trucker unions and the trend to replace rail with trucking since the 1960s.
There is no light at the end of the tunnel. Short of higher wages, more shipments by rail, and self driving trucks, the delivery of goods will remain a significant challenge.
President, Protonik
Are we suffering from the incredible overstatements around self-driving trucks? Given the lead articles about trucking, it’s not a career I’d recommend to anyone at this point. Yet overall society needs truckers as much, or more, as it ever has.
Perhaps we can pull back from what has proven to be outrageous overstatement and refocus on reality. Damage like this is one of the constant risks from tech – loving to “disrupt” they forget that destruction is not a goal. Creation is the goal and to destroy in society before creating is irresponsible.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
The trucking industry is ripe for disruption, and creative entrepreneurs are intently strategizing as we speak. All options are on the table to figure this out, and we’re starting to see some interesting new ideas brought to the market from academic institutions creating new driver apprentice programs to new comp/benefit packages to reduced mileage hauls. If, in fact, ATA’s research is correct and we get to a shortage of 160,000 drivers, then we’re in for a much longer supply chain fiasco than we all would have predicted.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
It’s not just retail that is suffering from a lack of truck drivers, other industries are as well. I think we are at a turning point where we have to start looking more closely at what we can do to make workers happy and spend money there. The big bucks C-level executives make rely on the workers who make business happen; focus on how and where salaries and benefits are distributed need an update.