Can up-tempo music move shoppers to buy more green goods?
New university research finds up-tempo, major mode music can offer a way for green companies to overcome the consumer “attitude-behavior gap” where what consumers say differs from what they actually do.
Researchers from the University of Bath noted that studies have shown that about 30 percent of consumers claim to care about brand ethics but that a mere three percent translate their words into action. A similar number claim to care about green consumption but only five percent purchase green products.
Their research found major mode music was effective in reducing the attitude-behavior gap by 40 percent to 50 percent. The reason was attributed to the type of music being associated with positive emotions (i.e., happiness, joy) while minor mode music is linked with negative emotions (i.e., sadness, anger).
Since fast tempo music similarly tends to generate positive feelings, the research suggests the attitude-behavior gap is smallest when major mode music is played at a quick tempo.
Music has been found to be processed by the same parts of the brain responsible for emotion and memory, often elevating an emotional response when used in advertising or on selling floors. The reaction, however, can be positive or negative depending on the context and sound.
A study that came out earlier this year from Nanyang Technological University found consumers associated higher-pitched commercials with healthier food products.
At the store level, a university study from 2017 found people buy more in crowded stores if the sound system is playing a fast-paced song rather than a ballad. The study’s advice: “Consider Taylor Swift or Lady Gaga if aisles are packed.”
Many grocers, however, broadcast light music under a theory that minor and downtempo music tends to support more thoughtful browsing.
“In retail, it’s common knowledge that if people walk slower, they see more, which is more likely to trigger them to buy more,” Dr. Megan Phillips, senior lecturer of retailing at Auckland University of Technology’s department of marketing, recently told New Zealand’s Stuff. “They might see something they forgot, or something might be tempting (i.e., a deal too good to turn down).”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Does it make sense that up-tempo, major mode music in marketing can help consumers follow through on their intentions to purchase more ethical and sustainable products? What’s your overall theory on the influence of music in driving purchases in marketing or on selling floors?
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
I don’t care about the music theory. The studies don’t seem solid enough. I have walked out of stores because of “up-tempo” and way too loud music.
The element in this discussion that concerns me is the second paragraph: “Researchers from the University of Bath noted that studies have shown that about 30 percent of consumers claim to care about brand ethics but that a mere three percent translate their words into action. A similar number claim to care about green consumption, but only five percent purchase green products.”
If this is true, we all have a problem with how the research is conducted or the shoppers are “greenwashing,” just like the manufacturers.
Co-founder, RSR Research
I have no real theory. I have to say that I feel like a milking cow with all the music in the background at grocery stores. And I get really, really embarrassed if I start to sing along.
All it does is make me feel old.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
Up-tempo music can be really annoying and distracting, especially when it all starts to sound the same. Change it up to accommodate different tastes and a wide range of shoppers unless shoppers are primarily from one demographic. A range of music will prove to be the winning combination.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
Well, this is indeed interesting. I never would have thought Taylor Swift would encourage more conscious consumerism. Maybe it’s my age, but when I think about environmentally conscious artists, I think of Joni Mitchell and Bob Dylan before I think of Taylor and the Swifties or Lady Gaga and her Little Monsters. I know a few bars of “Big Yellow Taxi” with the legendary, “They paved paradise to put up a parking lot” lyric always makes me think about my choices, no matter where I am or what I’m doing when I hear that song.