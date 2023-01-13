Consumers get some relief as inflation eases

Photo: RetailWire

American consumers continued to spend as prices rose steadily higher from 2021 to June 2022. Will they keep up the shopping pace as prices go in the opposite direction?

The Consumer Price Index in December was 6.5 percent higher than in the same month in 2021, according to a report released yesterday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The annual price increase was the lowest going back to October 21.

Inflation, despite lower fuel prices, has remained stubbornly high in the face of repeated price interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve Bank. Prices have been coming down, however, leading some to question whether the Fed will pump the brakes on further hikes or end them altogether.

The economy has remained strong as companies continue to add jobs, despite announced layoffs at financial, retail and technology firms, including Amazon.com, Bed Bath & Beyond, Cisco, DoorDash, Goldman Sachs, Meta, Salesforce and Twitter.

Grocery prices continue to be an issue for most Americans looking to stretch their disposable income. Food costs were up 0.3 percent in December as outbreaks of the avian flu in poultry farms across the country drove the price of eggs up 11.1 percent.

The Washington Post reports that the current outbreak is particularly worrying because it is far larger than one in 2015, which was described at the time by the United States Department of Agriculture as “arguably the most significant animal health event in U.S. history.”

Eggs are not the only category where product prices have outpaced the overall rate of inflation. Bread, cereal, rice were all up in December.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, speaking last month to CNBC, said that center store categories have remained problematic.

“What we’re seeing is that if you take the fresh food categories, commodities, things like proteins, things are starting to move. Chicken right now is more expensive, but beef is down. Fruit and vegetable is in pretty good shape,” Mr. McMillon said. “But dry groceries, consumables is where we’re seeing the most stubborn and persistent inflation, mid double-digit inflation. And we’re not hearing from our suppliers looking forward that’s going to come down soon.”

Some grocery retailers have begun to push back against suppliers by threatening to discontinue items where suppliers fail to make the business case for hikes.