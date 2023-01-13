Consumers get some relief as inflation eases
American consumers continued to spend as prices rose steadily higher from 2021 to June 2022. Will they keep up the shopping pace as prices go in the opposite direction?
The Consumer Price Index in December was 6.5 percent higher than in the same month in 2021, according to a report released yesterday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The annual price increase was the lowest going back to October 21.
Inflation, despite lower fuel prices, has remained stubbornly high in the face of repeated price interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve Bank. Prices have been coming down, however, leading some to question whether the Fed will pump the brakes on further hikes or end them altogether.
The economy has remained strong as companies continue to add jobs, despite announced layoffs at financial, retail and technology firms, including Amazon.com, Bed Bath & Beyond, Cisco, DoorDash, Goldman Sachs, Meta, Salesforce and Twitter.
Grocery prices continue to be an issue for most Americans looking to stretch their disposable income. Food costs were up 0.3 percent in December as outbreaks of the avian flu in poultry farms across the country drove the price of eggs up 11.1 percent.
The Washington Post reports that the current outbreak is particularly worrying because it is far larger than one in 2015, which was described at the time by the United States Department of Agriculture as “arguably the most significant animal health event in U.S. history.”
Eggs are not the only category where product prices have outpaced the overall rate of inflation. Bread, cereal, rice were all up in December.
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, speaking last month to CNBC, said that center store categories have remained problematic.
“What we’re seeing is that if you take the fresh food categories, commodities, things like proteins, things are starting to move. Chicken right now is more expensive, but beef is down. Fruit and vegetable is in pretty good shape,” Mr. McMillon said. “But dry groceries, consumables is where we’re seeing the most stubborn and persistent inflation, mid double-digit inflation. And we’re not hearing from our suppliers looking forward that’s going to come down soon.”
Some grocery retailers have begun to push back against suppliers by threatening to discontinue items where suppliers fail to make the business case for hikes.
- Consumer price index report shows fall in gas prices helps inflation slow again in December – USA Today
- Egg prices haven’t come down with inflation. Here’s why. – The Washington Post
- Where on the grocery store shelves Walmart CEO says inflation will remain stubborn – CNBC
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How might a further easing of inflation affect consumer spending? Should the retail industry be lobbying for the Federal Reserve to show restraint when it comes to further increases in the prime rate?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Any easing of inflation is helpful. And while inflation remains stubbornly high year-over-year, the trend is positive. Given the pressure that the Federal Reserve has been facing over the past year, I doubt that any lobbying by the retail industry will change its course — especially now that inflation is starting to abate. We knew it was going to be a bumpy ride, and it is, but it’s also getting better.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
With inflation volatility, retailers will need to remain agile to stay competitive. And that will be different, segment by segment. Retailers have every right to push back on suppliers who are trying to milk the inflation wave. Maybe some suppliers have paid too much attention to the tricks of the gas pump trade. I think the Fed should roll back the interest rates rather than stop the hike. They are putting a governor on the economy and stifling growth. I’m clearly not an economist, but taking the rates to three times what they were a year ago seems a bit too much.
Lead, Kearney Consumer Institute
Consumers have been very reactive to the rising prices in their day-to-day activities. Gas prices going down is good news for consumers — it’s something you can see every time you leave the house and have a general sense of what a good price is. Food is a bit more complicated — it will take some time to feel like the total grocery bill is going down and if consumers will fully be able to acknowledge that. I suspect the spend will continue to shift to discretionary categories like travel, beauty, and apparel.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
As inflation eases (if it continues to ease), consumers will first pay off debt incurred over the holiday period. Then they will begin spending again.
Managing Director, GlobalData
A fall in the inflation rate will be warmly welcomed — especially as the headline rate is now at its lowest for 13 months. However most consumers will stop short of celebrating as, despite the progress, prices are still rising and are up by 6.5 percent on a year-over-year basis and up by 13.9 percent compared to two years ago. Ultimately, this represents a serious erosion in the spending power of average households.
There is also still significant stickiness in essential categories like food, where inflation stands at 10.4 percent. Household bills will also rise, with electricity prices up by 14.3 percent. The sharp increase in the price of essentials makes inflation very difficult to avoid and means it continues to be seen as a major issue for most people.
We’re going in the right direction, but the impacts of inflation are not yet over.
President, Global Collaborations, Inc.
I agree that lobbying by the retail industry is not likely to affect the Federal Reserve. Consumers continue to purchase the basics for the family even during inflation. They may have even purchased some fun, traditional food over the holidays. When inflation eases consumers are likely to purchase some more expensive items or “treats.”