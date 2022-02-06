Convenience stores need to automate or get left behind
A convenience store’s main competition was simply another c-store until relatively recently. That’s changed, however, as quick commerce businesses have made aggressive moves into the convenience space, promising delivery of small baskets within as little as 10 minutes.
Convenience retailers looking to stay relevant must improve, streamline and automate in-store operations to elevate the customer experience.
C-stores have unique challenges related to their small footprint and high cost per square foot. They must balance high availability with the ever-present risk of waste and lack of backroom space to hold safety stock. They also need to ensure that their customers can find exactly what they want and quickly make a purchase.
Space and inventory management are equally important for c-store staff.
Stores have a limited number of associates available to handle all essential tasks, such as stocking shelves (including fresh items) and keeping aisles free of clutter, while also checking out customers.
Store-level planograms, which are difficult to create manually, are highly valuable to guide staff in maximizing existing space and optimizing replenishment schedules.
Shipments to replenish existing items, stock new products or support short-term promotions must arrive on an as-needed basis and be ready to go direct-to-shelf.
C-stores must move toward a technologically advanced, unified system that uses a single source of data to inform decisions about operational tasks to stay competitive in a rapidly changing landscape where there are so many moving parts to supply chain management. They also need a system to automate these decisions, from replenishment orders to staff scheduling to space planning and further streamline store operations to ensure quality customer service.
Will brick-and-mortar convenience stores, five years from now, be replaced by delivery services? It’s unlikely. Yet, without striking a careful balance between protecting margins and maximizing the shopping experience, c-stores stand to lose in-store customers who would rather pay a bit extra to have their basket come to them, taking a hit to their top and bottom lines.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How can c-store retailers stay competitive with the new series of fast commerce operators as well as traditional rivals? What technology investments do you think hold the greatest potential for generating positive results for c-stores at this point in time?
Join the Discussion!
7 Comments on "Convenience stores need to automate or get left behind"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Like all retailers, c-store operators are trying to drive sales results, and so they need to look beyond their traditional unique advantage of convenient locations. One area that c-stores could further exploit is micro-targeting product assortments. Customer demographics can vary from one store to the next – even stores in close geographic proximity – so micro-targeting product mixes will increase the probability that a c-store visitor finds what they want and converts to a sale.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Mark, you are 100 percent correct. With limited space in the store, and lots of locations, across many different sorts of neighborhoods, assortment planning is the most critical capability these stores can leverage to drive incremental sales. You are spot on that high conversion rates directly correlate to precision merchandising based on local neighborhood characteristics.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
What convenience retailers need to remember is that customers infinitely prefer a great experience over speedy experience. If speed and convenience are the main drivers, customers can just use rapid delivery services like Uber Eats, GoPuff or Door Dash to get a much wider array of products delivered into their hands in 30 minutes or less. Automating a c-store can’t compete with these rapid delivery models, especially since they can’t offer the same quantity of SKUs in the limited store space. A much better use of time and money for convenience retailers would be to focus on building partnerships to become a hyper-local points for shoppers to access a wider range of retailers and services and to double down on incentivizing great staff empowered to give customers a higher level of engagement and expertise.
Principal, MKT Marketing Services/Columbus Consulting
I have always seen the food industry as being at the forefront of retail, until recently. Home delivery, on-demand timing and phone applications have proven that grocers are better at the store operations than the digital ones. That is not all bad. While they need to invest in technology, they should just get really, really good at what they do better than others–display great products on the right shelves at the right prices. Self checkout may be necessary given labor challenges and higher wages, but staying true to being and acting local, providing friendly service, giving regulars a smile and knowing their orders or preferences when they come in will keep customers coming back. The new mandate is clean store, clean bathrooms, hot coffee.
Managing Partner, Retail Consulting Partners
The expanded use of self-checkout, kiosks for ordering and paying for services, integrating mobile apps for customers, adding the use of mobile devices to aid in setting planograms and provide store managers with real time alerting, and integrating closed loop processes for delivery partners and internal delivery process are all either being evaluated by most tier 1 and tier 2 c-stores or are already in process. At a recent conference held by one of the leading software providers in this space every one of these topics was front and center on the agenda and garnered a lot of attention from the participants. Most c-store operators understand they need to automate to survive. Their biggest challenges are building a road map and finding the starting point and then executing. The good news for this space is that for the last several years the major software providers have been building suites and capabilities to enable these functions.
President, Protonik
History shows it is unlikely that these fast delivery operations will survive. And, at most, if they survive it will have to be only in the urban core of our largest cities.
My recommendation for convenience stores: don’t get sucked in by the hype. Instead, stay focused on delivering the value which matters most to customers. Retail has already lost a decade with online store obsession. Don’t fall for the tendency to believe headlines paid for by VCs.
Managing Director, GlobalData
I don’t disagree with the points made but the reality is that many convenience stores are profitable and the vast majority of quick commerce operations are deeply unprofitable. Quick commerce is simply a business model that doesn’t work economically. Over time this will give convenience stores the edge. That said, in the meantime they do need to up their game to remain relevant and ensure that things like availability remain on-point.