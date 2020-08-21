Photo: Getty Images

One of the top elements of an employer brand – for 73 percent of the professionals surveyed – is having a defined and clearly articulated culture, according to a new report from Hinge Research Institute.

Other factors also ranking high in the survey of professionals was the ability to attract qualified candidates (51 percent) and strong brand differentiators (48 percent). A substantial minority say a website that reflects their employer brand (37 percent) and content that supports their brand (34 percent) are important elements.

In the study, the researchers wrote that an employer brand consists of two elements: a firm’s reputation as an employer and its visibility to potential employees.

“The first element, the quality of your reputation as an employer, is a measure of how attractive your firm is to candidates. The second element, visibility, is a measure of how widely known that reputation is within your target group of potential employees. An unknown firm with a sterling reputation will usually struggle to attract quality candidates,” according to the report.

Researchers advise fixing any cultural problems that may exist, find a way to set a firm’s culture apart from other competitors and clearly articulate that difference and use the narrative in highly visible places including the firm’s website.

The study was conducted in recent months in the midst of the global pandemic.

“In today’s crisis environment, potential hires are taking a hard look at whether prospective employers’ values are aligned with theirs, while recruiters are putting a premium on maintaining a healthy workplace culture,” said Lee Frederiksen, managing partner of Hinge Research Institute, in a statement.

Other findings from the study:

When asked what factor finally convinced them to take a new job, active seekers cited culture most often, even though they had identified salary as their highest priority. A competitive salary, however, came in second, followed by opportunities for growth.

Deciding factors for taking a job were salary and culture for mid-career and senior-level candidates. For entry-level, salary and professional growth opportunities tied for first place.