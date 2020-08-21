Culture is the key to creating a company that people want to work for

Aug 21, 2020
One of the top elements of an employer brand – for 73 percent of the professionals surveyed – is having a defined and clearly articulated culture, according to a new report from Hinge Research Institute.

Other factors also ranking high in the survey of professionals was the ability to attract qualified candidates (51 percent) and strong brand differentiators (48 percent). A substantial minority say a website that reflects their employer brand (37 percent) and content that supports their brand (34 percent) are important elements.

In the study, the researchers wrote that an employer brand consists of two elements: a firm’s reputation as an employer and its visibility to potential employees.

“The first element, the quality of your reputation as an employer, is a measure of how attractive your firm is to candidates. The second element, visibility, is a measure of how widely known that reputation is within your target group of potential employees. An unknown firm with a sterling reputation will usually struggle to attract quality candidates,” according to the report.

Researchers advise fixing any cultural problems that may exist, find a way to set a firm’s culture apart from other competitors and clearly articulate that difference and use the narrative in highly visible places including the firm’s website.

The study was conducted in recent months in the midst of the global pandemic.

“In today’s crisis environment, potential hires are taking a hard look at whether prospective employers’ values are aligned with theirs, while recruiters are putting a premium on maintaining a healthy workplace culture,” said Lee Frederiksen, managing partner of Hinge Research Institute, in a statement.

Other findings from the study:

  • When asked what factor finally convinced them to take a new job, active seekers cited culture most often, even though they had identified salary as their highest priority. A competitive salary, however, came in second, followed by opportunities for growth.
  • Deciding factors for taking a job were salary and culture for mid-career and senior-level candidates. For entry-level, salary and professional growth opportunities tied for first place.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What are the biggest hurdles to creating a strong employee brand and making it visible to prospective recruits? Has COVID-19 altered what drives employment decision-making and is it likely to last?

Zach Zalowitz
BrainTrust
Zach Zalowitz
Director, Retail Consulting, Envista
1 hour 14 minutes ago

I think the biggest hurdle is visibility of actions (not just words or a mission statement). Culture, to me, has to permeate all areas of the organization. If the organization doesn’t see leadership both setting the example and reminding the organization of the “why” of the organization, then no fancy internal marketing or communications can bridge that. It starts with actions. I can say that for me, where I work now at enVista, culture starts with our leadership and you can see it in action every day. Truly a level playing field here where our leadership takes accountability and where any/everyone can have a voice in decisions and give input.

Dave Nixon
BrainTrust
Dave Nixon
Retail Solutions Executive, Teradata
1 hour 13 minutes ago

One of the largest hurdles to creating a strong EX is the sheer amount of effort it takes to change behaviors and culture, as well as the large operational expense that many retailers cannot afford right now. They will have to get creative to find ways to build that culture through strong fundamental values knowing many employee programs will be difficult to fund.
But it can be done — even in the face of disruption like COVID-19. If Best Buy can have associates offering to work for free after a furlough in a traditionally difficult job (in the stores), over time you can create that loyal culture with leadership that sees EX as a key component to being a great brand.

Richard Hernandez
BrainTrust
Richard Hernandez
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
1 hour 13 minutes ago

Personally I believe the culture of a company is the biggest attribute determining whether or not I would consider working at or with a company (I thought this even before the pandemic). That consists of what they stand for, how employees like working for company, what they contribute to the community, etc. Those companies that have an established culture in place can easily talk about it without thinking about it because you can see they believe in it. Those that have to think about it and really are not able to answer questions about what their culture is, don’t believe in the company culture or do not have a good comfort level about it.

Jeff Hall
BrainTrust
Jeff Hall
President, Second To None
46 minutes 39 seconds ago

Strong, lasting workplaces start with leaders having the courage and maturity to embrace a mindful, empathetic approach when defining values, behaviors and ultimately, culture. The course of our work has identified six key traits to sustainable, healthy cultures: purpose, belonging, achievement, autonomy, balance and voice. Organizations who successfully integrate these elements into the foundation of their culture not only attract solid talent, they correlate to sustained workplace satisfaction, employee retention, and have a positive downstream impact on customer experience and satisfaction.

Gene Detroyer
BrainTrust
Gene Detroyer
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
24 minutes 46 seconds ago

Excellent comments. Of the traits you listed (all are quite important) I would rate autonomy as most important.

Cathy Hotka
BrainTrust
Cathy Hotka
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
35 minutes 22 seconds ago

Culture is everything. Strong, well-defined brands (think Starbucks, Best Buy, Tractor Supply, Trader Joe’s) are blessed with a keen sense of what associates contribute. Associates don’t have a job — they have a mission.

Andrew Blatherwick
BrainTrust
Andrew Blatherwick
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
30 minutes 4 seconds ago
A company culture is something that has to live and be lived by the whole team. It starts at the top and is not something that can be rolled out like a new marketing slogan. Employees and customers very quickly find out when companies state their culture is X but act in a different manner. It is not easy to change a company culture particularly as a company gets bigger. It takes time and a very well planned and structured approach that has to be bought into by the staff. If a new CEO arrives and wants to impose his culture on the business he will need the support of all his management team and the rest of the organization, but most important of all he will have to demonstrate that he personally lives that culture and hasn’t just read it in a book. A shallow culture will always be exposed when times are tough and when hard decisions have to be taken. This is when management and the company have to focus on what… Read more »
Rachelle King
BrainTrust
Rachelle King
Retail Industry Strategist and Thought Leader
29 minutes 27 seconds ago
Consider the pandemic one more added barrier to communicating a strong brand and driving visibility. Fair or not, good or not, people are absorbing things through the lens of the pandemic and they are making decisions through that same lens. So, in addition to brand value and visibility, in today’s environment, prospective recruits are also looking for workplace safety and what happens to me, my income, my job if I get sick. Employers need to also find a delicate way of letting prospective recruits know that they have taken steps to protect them during this pandemic. These are underlying but common fears and concerns that have become relevant in employment decision-making during this pandemic. While the pandemic may not have affected the priority for a decent salary and a good place to work and grow, it has certainly surfaced new questions about safety and protection in the workplace. Some employers have answered these concerns with remote working options and enhanced benefits (where possible). It’s not likely these offerings will continue post-pandemic. Even remote work options… Read more »
Gene Detroyer
BrainTrust
Gene Detroyer
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
26 minutes 20 seconds ago

There is a wonderful book that I require my M&A and Entrepreneurship students to read. The first half of it discusses how national culture affects company culture. The second half discusses how in the very same company the very same culture that built it, destroyed it over time.

In my experience and my studies, the worst cultures are the ones that demean independent thought. “We don’t do it that way,” newbies are told when they look at things differently.

Culture is also endemic in an organization. It is not something the leader can just say, or signs that are plastered on walls throughout the company. it must be lived from the top down. The biggest hurdle is to get the middle management to change. They rely on culture for their position, strength and persona and they are reluctant to lose that.

Georganne Bender
BrainTrust
Georganne Bender
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
14 minutes 58 seconds ago

I think there’s a third element: What really happens inside the company once you are hired.

The brilliant brand marketer, Adrienne Weiss, CEO of Adrienne Weiss Corporation, defines every brand as a “country with its own unique language, customers and rituals.” Or as one of our clients pointed out, “It’s just the way we do things around here.”

That culture is what attracts both employees and customers to the company. The big question is how the company backs up that perceived culture.

Does it sound like a great place to work on the company’s website and social media profile, but not so good for the employees actually working there? Does what happens at the corporate office translate down to the satellite offices and to the stores? And during the pandemic does that culture still live while the employees are working at home? We all know that the company’s touted perception isn’t always reality.

