Did retailers miss a marketing opportunity by sitting out the World Cup broadcasts?

Source: Walmart’s “Share the Passion” World Cup commercial

The World Cup — the quadrennial tournament of thirty-two men’s national soccer (world football or futbol) teams — is breaking TV audience records around the world and here at home. Coverage of the USA’s match with England attracted nearly 20 million viewers, making it the most watched men’s soccer match ever. Fans have been tuning in to watch the drama of elite tournament play, see the sport’s most exciting stars and to support the USA and other countries’ national teams.

Like other major sporting events, advertising campaigns are part of the viewing experience and provide a great way to raise brand awareness and to promote products and services.

Big global consumer brands are running engaging, themed commercials. My favorite series is from Frito-Lay. The snack brand’s spots feature David Beckham, Payton Manning and other sport icons.

Otherwise, it’s been a missed opportunity for the major players in the industry. Only one retailer, Walmart, has created a meaningful, themed campaign to run during the month-long World Cup, which ends Dec. 18.

Walmart’s “Share the Passion” commercial promotes its Walmart+ subscription service. The spot features the retailer’s wide product selection, free delivery and InHome delivery service. It is both engaging and effective because it showcases:

Convenience – Walmart’s staff and vans quickly deliver online orders anywhere.

Lifestyle – The retailer’s products and services make it easier for customers to do what they love and get what they need.

Diversity – Customers (fans) of all ages and multiple heritages are shown supporting a variety of national teams from around the world.

Product range – Items featured in the spot demonstrate Walmart’s wide breadth and depth.

Soccer is the fastest-growing major sport in the U.S. and nearly a third of Americans call themselves fans. Walmart showed up for the match, but other retailers have largely missed out on a chance to reach consumers who need supplies for watch parties or other social events, or those who wanted to buy FIFA, team or sporting apparel to join in the fun now or to give as holiday gifts.