Photo: Samsung

Samsung, promising a “new level of customization in home appliances,” has introduced a program, MyBespoke, that lets consumers personalize the front of their Samsung Bespoke fridge with their original art, family portraits, vacation photos or “whatever your creative side dreams up.”

Customers can submit a design for one or two of French door panels ($250 per panel on top of what the fridge itself costs) and have them printed and delivered by Samsung. Customers can either offer the design when they initially purchase a refrigerator from Samsung.com or swap out their existing fridge panels with custom designed panels.

“Whether it’s a favorite personal photo or a bold print you designed, the possibilities are endless because it’s your one-of-a-kind Bespoke fridge,” said Shane Higby, head of home appliance business, Samsung Electronics America, in a press release.

The personalized design options builds on the success of Samsung’s expanding Bespoke series that allows consumers to pick the colors, materials and functionality of refrigerators, microwave ovens, ranges, dishwashers and air purifiers.

Customization options have become increasingly available across numerous product lines but are just getting started in kitchen and home appliances. The use of imagery to personalize products is most common for mugs, but can be found on pillows, canvas bags, water bottles and wine bottles.

According to Samsung’s internal research, 39 percent of European consumers report that they view their home as a place for expressing themselves more now than they did before the pandemic. Twenty-two percent believe that the aesthetics of a purchase — how it will look in their home — is more important now than before the pandemic.

Aiding in the rapid growth of Samsung’s Bespoke lineup since first launching in Korea in 2019 have been online customization tools, including virtual assistants and augmented-reality technology that let customers envision how a customized fridge looks in their homes.

Mr. Higby said in a release for its 2022 line-up of refrigerators, “Bespoke brings a new level of personalization and choice that wasn’t offered in home appliances before, and we’re excited to see how people express their unique style with our new products this year.”