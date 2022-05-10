Do grocers have a price perception problem?
Food prices are rising, no doubt, but apparently American consumers think they are paying way more than price tracking statistics show is the reality.
New research from dunnhumby concludes that U.S. consumers believe that the food-at-home inflation rate has risen to 22.8 percent, nearly 10 percent higher than the 13.1 percent annual rate reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The currently perceived rate is 5.1 percent higher than another dunnhumby “Consumer Pulse Report” released in February.
Americans told dunnhumby that they are hurting — 64 percent say they would have trouble covering an unexpected expense of $400. That’s up from 60 percent in April and May. Fifty-five percent say they are not able to get enough of the food they want and 18 percent report not having enough to eat. Thirty-one percent of households have reduced the sizes of meals or skipped them altogether over the last 12 months because of a lack of food.
Consumers’ concern with food costs is reflected in the finding that 37 percent are checking prices online before they shop. Thirty-five percent are buying in bulk to stretch their food dollars, and the same percentage are shopping multiple stores in search of the best deal.
The report indicates that food shoppers are trading down in a variety of ways to save money. Eighty-three percent say they are looking for cheaper alternatives in at least one category of products that they buy, with packaged goods (53 percent), household products (52 percent) and frozen foods (42 percent) topping the list.
Americans also appear to be shifting more of their food dollars away from specialty/premium stores to dollar chains. Dollar stores’ share of wallet has increased 2.1 percent since April/May and specialty/premium has dropped 1.1 percent. Shoppers have also cut back on online grocery, citing delivery and picking fees as a barrier to purchase.
Consumers are asking for consistency in pricing from food stores, with 59 percent reporting that they shop at stores with low base prices. Seventy-three percent of households with incomes above $100,000 cite low base prices as important.
“While there are signs in parts of the economy that inflation may be dampening, that has not occurred yet for food. Retailers and manufacturers need to ensure that they are putting their customers first when they are making decisions about how to respond to persistent inflationary cost pressures,” said Grant Steadman, president for North America at dunnhumby, in a statement.
- Americans Believe Food Inflation is 22.8%, Nearly 10 Points Higher than Reality, dunnhumby Consumer Trends Tracker Finds – dunnhumby/Business Wire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Does the grocery industry have a price perception problem? What actions, if any, can food retailers take now that will improve their customers’ perceptions of their businesses when inflation is less of a concern?
6 Comments on "Do grocers have a price perception problem?"
Partner, Simon-Kucher & Partners
The price perception problem is unlikely to be consistent across all banners and so the tactics grocers use needs to be customized to their retail value proposition. In the more premium players like Whole Foods, messaging quality, organic goods etc. can help justify the prices or use promotions on highly visible traffic-driving items. On the other end of the spectrum, players like Trader Joe’s and Aldi likely are benefiting and seeing consumers shifting their wallets to them. They can continue to message best price/best value in order to win during these times.
Managing Director, GlobalData
The official government inflation data are based on averages and a basket of products, so they don’t necessarily reflect the reality of all consumers. From our price tracking data there are some grocery items and products that have risen by as much as 38 percent. Those sharp increases can skew consumer perceptions, especially if they are on known value items. However I am not entirely sure that consumers blame food retailers for the price increases; I would think more of the blame is being pinned on government. As to what retailers can do: highlighting low price offers, keeping the prices of staple items as low as possible, and giving consumers trade-down options are all pieces of the jigsaw of helping consumers manage inflation.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
It is not surprising that there is a price perception problem. Does a day go by that we do not hear about inflation? There is also a problem in understanding what the numbers mean. How many people will complain “prices were up 8 percent this month and 7 percent last month. That is 15 percent.” If inflation runs at the same rate month after month, there is no inflation increase after the first month. Sadly, the media does not explain this.
Principal, The Feedback Group
There is not only a price perception problem, there is also a profit perception problem. Our recent research shows that from the money shoppers spend at their primary supermarket, after paying expenses and taxes, shoppers think retailers make a 33 percent net profit (and, of course, reality is 1 percent to 3 percent based on FMI figures). So there is an issue with how much shoppers think they are paying AND how much they think retailers are making. Retailers need to do everything possible to convey what they are doing to make things better for their shoppers in this environment.
Lead, Kearney Consumer Institute
This is a very interesting question! We’ve heard in recent months that Walmart and dollar/discount stores have seen an influx of higher-income shoppers, and that’s precisely because of price perception. Overall, I’d say this misalignment between shopper perception and reality is due to optionality these days – from the aforementioned stores to Aldi and Costco to loyalty programs such as Target Circle to the ability to price shop online, paying regular “full” price may seem high.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
They do, because everyone keeps beating the drum on this issue.