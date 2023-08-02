Footwear brands find wholesale business a better fit than direct-to-consumer
Some of the world’s biggest footwear brands have been backing away from wholesalers’ shelves in favor of direct-to-consumer (DTC) channels, but new developments in shoe retailing are signaling that wholesale might prove to be the right fit for shoes in the long run.
Nike’s reduction of its allocations to Foot Locker appears to be slowing and the athletic shoe brand recently invited wholesale partners onto its campus for the first time in three years, according to The Wall Street Journal. Michael Binetti, an equity analyst at Credit Suisse, has taken this as a sign that the top athletic footwear brand is beginning to reembrace wholesale as a channel.
Nike furthermore recently announced a new design partnership with one of its third-party retail partners, Glossy reported. Jennifer Ford, the owner of women’s sneaker retailer Premium Goods, has designed a new Nike Air Force 1, which will be available at particular women-owned sneaker retailers chosen by Ms. Ford herself.
Startup sneaker brands are also demonstrating success on retailers’ shelves, The Journal reported. Swiss high-end sneaker brand On, for instance, has focused on retailers to sell its shoes. Wall Street estimates show On achieving a compound annual growth rate of 66 percent in its fourth quarter, compared to competitor Allbirds’ 17 percent growth rate over the same time frame. Allbirds, the DTC brand which only recently opened up its product for sale at select third-party retailers, has yet to turn a profit, while On has proven profitable. Allbirds also spends more money on marketing than On.
While wholesale sales strategies may be growing popular again and benefiting some brands, not all retailers are seeing the turnaround. As recently as the end of last year footwear wholesalers were making major strategic changes to address the impact of direct-to-consumer competition on their business.
In December Designer Brands, Inc., which owns DSW, announced a goal to double its sales of own-brand products in response to national brands moving direct-to-consumer. Earlier, in April, Roger Rawlins, CEO of Designer Brands, told investors that one in every five pairs of shoes was now sold via direct-to-consumer channels.
- Footwear’s Trendy Comeback: Retail – The Wall Street Journal
- Nike’s first collab with a women’s retailer reflects its DTC-wholesale direction – Glossy
- Will DSW’s owned brand push pay off? – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you see as the biggest challenges facing Nike and other footwear brands that have focused much of their resources on direct-to-consumer channels? Do you see a resurgence of traditional wholesale relationships on the horizon?
Join the Discussion!
5 Comments on "Footwear brands find wholesale business a better fit than direct-to-consumer"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Managing Director, GlobalData
For many brands, direct-to-consumer is a sensible pivot. However it also needs to come with a recognition that consumers do not shop only one channel and they visit a lot of stores. If a brand does not have a presence in those channels and stores, then there is a risk of it losing out. Some strong brands like Nike may figure that their consumer loyalty is so strong it doesn’t matter, for many others this will not be the case. Even for Nike, there is a risk. The pullback from Foot Locker has resulted in the retailer boosting its partnerships with other brands like Puma and Adidas. And sales of those brands have grown very nicely. Main message: don’t put all your eggs in one basket.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
Is anyone surprised by this news? Of course retail distribution offers significant advantages over an exclusive DTC strategy. One need only look at all the DNVBs trying to open stores to see the value of retail stores as part of a healthy marketing mix. Even brands of massive scale will have to be very effective to successfully convert to a DTC-only strategy — or they will have to open a lot of their own stores. And — the circle is complete.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Many sporting goods retailers did 50 percent+ of their business with Nike before they were frozen out by the firm in its push for DTC business. That forced many to close their doors forever as without Nike they could not survive. The market is shifting away to other brands like On. Their wholesale model is shaking up the market, yet there are fewer outlets for the product.
Keep in mind that most retailers are aiming toward true omnichannel sales. Each brand will reach an equilibrium point between DTC and wholesalers, while online-only footwear brands will have a steep learning curve for this complex world. If major brands are needing to work hard to figure this out, imagine what it’s like for startups.
Director, Retail Strategy, CI&T
Consumers are extremely price-sensitive now, so they’re going to shop multi-brand retail. DTC-only strategies make sense for brands with high brand loyalty, and for higher-price point brands, but in categories that are more commoditized consumers are embracing more marketplace-esque retail. Removing access points from shoppers rarely aids growth.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
There is now more than abundant evidence that DTC e-commerce profitability is hard to achieve. Really, really hard. It was absolutely worth trying, but CAC and returns have proved to be formidable obstacles to profitability. Hello, my good friend Mr. Retailer. I applaud Nike’s efforts in the DTC environment. They needed to send a signal to the retail world and they needed to prove, or not, whether DTC could actually take the place of wholesale. Turns out — no. It’s a huge lesson for shoe and apparel brands and retailers. Choose your partners wisely and stay true to your brand promise. The dual goals of growth and profitability don’t mesh well sometimes, and it looks like profit is reclaiming its rightful seat at the table.