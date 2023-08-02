Footwear brands find wholesale business a better fit than direct-to-consumer

The three founders of the On sneaker brand – Photo: On

Some of the world’s biggest footwear brands have been backing away from wholesalers’ shelves in favor of direct-to-consumer (DTC) channels, but new developments in shoe retailing are signaling that wholesale might prove to be the right fit for shoes in the long run.

Nike’s reduction of its allocations to Foot Locker appears to be slowing and the athletic shoe brand recently invited wholesale partners onto its campus for the first time in three years, according to The Wall Street Journal. Michael Binetti, an equity analyst at Credit Suisse, has taken this as a sign that the top athletic footwear brand is beginning to reembrace wholesale as a channel.

Nike furthermore recently announced a new design partnership with one of its third-party retail partners, Glossy reported. Jennifer Ford, the owner of women’s sneaker retailer Premium Goods, has designed a new Nike Air Force 1, which will be available at particular women-owned sneaker retailers chosen by Ms. Ford herself.

Startup sneaker brands are also demonstrating success on retailers’ shelves, The Journal reported. Swiss high-end sneaker brand On, for instance, has focused on retailers to sell its shoes. Wall Street estimates show On achieving a compound annual growth rate of 66 percent in its fourth quarter, compared to competitor Allbirds’ 17 percent growth rate over the same time frame. Allbirds, the DTC brand which only recently opened up its product for sale at select third-party retailers, has yet to turn a profit, while On has proven profitable. Allbirds also spends more money on marketing than On.

While wholesale sales strategies may be growing popular again and benefiting some brands, not all retailers are seeing the turnaround. As recently as the end of last year footwear wholesalers were making major strategic changes to address the impact of direct-to-consumer competition on their business.

In December Designer Brands, Inc., which owns DSW, announced a goal to double its sales of own-brand products in response to national brands moving direct-to-consumer. Earlier, in April, Roger Rawlins, CEO of Designer Brands, told investors that one in every five pairs of shoes was now sold via direct-to-consumer channels.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you see as the biggest challenges facing Nike and other footwear brands that have focused much of their resources on direct-to-consumer channels? Do you see a resurgence of traditional wholesale relationships on the horizon?