Photo: H-E-B

Visitors to one H-E-B store location can now purchase home goods while shopping for groceries, and if the Texan grocery giant continues with its current plans, visitors to many more of its stores will soon be able to, as well.

An H-E-B location in New Braunfels, TX, recently opened up its first Home by H-E-B department, according to KSAT News. The store-within-a-store offers products under two brands, Haven + Key and Texas Proud. The product assortment consists of items such as candles, throw pillows, textiles, accent furniture and home décor. Texas Proud, in particular, will bring in products from local artisans and businesses, such as antler art from Converse, Texas-based Broken Antler.

H-E-B intends to expand the Home by H-E-B concept into 25 stores by the end of 2022 and into more than 100 stores within three years, according to the Houston Chronicle. The New Braunfels store is also the first H-E-B location to contain a two-story True Texas BBQ restaurant.

With more than 360 stores all located throughout the state of Texas, H-E-B is the fifth largest supermarket operator in the U.S., according to Supermarket News. The grocery chain also operates a number of restaurants and food-to-go dining concepts. In 2018 it acquired a local food delivery service, Favor Delivery, which it folded into its operations.

In late 2021, H-E-B partnered with James Avery Artisan Jewelry to offer another non-food category, opening jewelry shops inside of a few locations, according to PYMNTS.

The chain is also pursuing an expansion of its healthcare presence.

The opening of two new H-E-B Wellness Primary Care clinic locations this month represent the start of a “rapid” expansion of the standalone concept, according to Supermarket News. The concept is focused on providing straightforward and affordable care, does not require insurance and offers the option of a monthly subscription. Locations are staffed by board-certified doctors and nurses.

H-E-B is expanding its mainline footprint as well. Its latest move in Central Texas consists of replacing a 67,000 square foot store with one almost twice as big, according to the Austin American Statesman.