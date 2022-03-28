Has Backstage found its place inside of Macy’s?
Continuing its fast rollout, Macy’s announced plans to expand Backstage in-store shops to 37 more full-line locations this spring, bringing the off-price concept to nearly 60 percent of the chain and reaching its Herald Square and State Street flagships.
The 37 shops, measuring from 11,000 to 16,000 square feet, come on top of 45 in-store shops added in 2021. The concept will reach about 300 of Macy’s 510 locations.
“Macy’s Backstage inspires customers to express their personal style through its offerings of quality merchandise and brands at great prices, which is why we look forward to bringing Macy’s Backstage into more of our local communities,” said Michael Hersh, Macy’s vice president of off-price, in a statement. “We are especially excited to bring Backstage to our downtown stores in Chicago and New York City as the brand expands nationwide.”
The retail company, which also owns Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury, operates six freestanding Backstage locations.
Backstage launched in 2015 as a standalone concept as Macy’s looked to tap into strong growth being seen across the off-price channel. By 2016, Macy’s had shifted its focus to in-store shops in hopes the concept would drive higher shopping frequency and pull in new customers. Despite hearing investor concerns about cannibalization, Macy’s by early 2019 was indicating that adding Backstage in an existing store was providing more than a five-percentage-point sales lift on average.
Macy’s full-line stores and Backstage have completely separate buying teams.
Asked in early March for an update on Backstage at an investor conference, Macy’s CFO Adrian Mitchell said, “It’s an important dimension for us to operate across all three of those value tiers — the luxury tier, the off-price tier and all the stuff in the middle — so it’s been really well received. It continues to have a very healthy growth profile, but it’s certainly tapping into a younger, more diverse customer that’s a bit more value-oriented than our full-line box, so we’re excited about the opportunities there.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Has the Backstage concept proven itself inside Macy’s full-line locations? Does the rollout of Backstage inside Macy’s stores mean the concept will not take off as a standalone concept?
4 Comments on "Has Backstage found its place inside of Macy’s?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Off-price has been strong for years and, in a climate of high inflation, it will continue to do well. Expanding Backstage within Macy’s stores has a number of practical advantages, but the risk of cannibalization is real. And notwithstanding Macy’s decision to operate Backstage from inside full-line stores, this doesn’t mean that they can’t take the concept standalone if and where it makes sense.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Given the rapid growth of off-price, as more consumers look to value chains to offset inflation, it is hardly surprising that Macy’s wants to redouble its efforts in this space. Interestingly, Macy’s is now looking to add Backstage to flagship locations such as Herald Square, which shows the opportunity off-price presents across all income spectrums and geographies. Macy’s has to be careful that off-price doesn’t cannibalize full-price sales within its stores – and to do this it needs to ensure that the main shop floor doesn’t look like a flea market, which too many of them often do!
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Off-price is hot right now and I never understood why Macy’s went away from this idea. When I worked at Filene’s (now part of Macy’s) we had Filene’s Basement as our off-price division and it worked perfectly. TJX and Ross have picked up the business that Macy’s and other department stores walked away from and they are thriving. The current economic climate is pushing all segments of the population to go in search of a bargain and Macy’s is positioned with Backstage to take advantage of the spike.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Macy’s has a “vice president of off-price”…? And a CFO who talks about one of the product tiers as “stuff in the middle”…? They have a separate buying team for Backstage, but whatever happened to the buyers who were localizing under the “My Macy’s” initiative? And how different is Backstage really from the 24/7/365 presence of sale product on the regular floor?