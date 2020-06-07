Has COVID-19 exacerbated online return challenges?
A survey from Inmar Intelligence finds 88 percent of U.S. consumers planning to continue to shop online to avoid crowds, yet 40 percent have held back on purchasing online due to complicated returns processes.
Other findings from the survey:
- Forty-two percent shared that they now mail their returns due to COVID-19;
- Eighty-nine percent of consumers indicated that they wanted to receive returns-status updates via e-mail and/or text;
- Fifty-six percent think it’s easy to return online purchases, yet 58 percent prefer to return purchases in a store.
“The dramatic increase in online shopping means retailers will have to assess their preparedness to handle higher returns volume,” said Ken Bays, VP of product development at Inmar Intelligence, in a statement.
Since the pandemic’s emergence, e-commerce revenues have been running 40 to 60 percent higher through the end of May, according to various reports. Many retail observers are concluding that the store closures and restrictions will significantly accelerate the adoption of online buying.
EMarketer recently predicted online sales would expand 18 percent this year.
“Everything we’re seeing with e-commerce is unprecedented, with growth rates expected to surpass anything we’ve seen since the Great Recession,” said eMarketer analyst Andrew Lipsman. “Certain e-commerce behaviors like online grocery shopping and click-and-collect have permanently catapulted three or four years into the future in just three or four months.”
Estimates for returns of online purchases range from 15 to over 30 percent, with items such as apparel at the high end of that range. That compares with return rate estimates ranging from three to 10 percent for in-store purchases.
Amid the pandemic, retailers are extending return windows given the challenges of returning product to stores. Stores are also setting aside items for at least 24 hours or thoroughly steam-cleaning them to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission. Retailers also face longer-term return challenges, such as high expectations for free online returns and the time-consuming steps involved in returning items to selling floors.
- Intelligence Survey Uncovers Consumer Frustration With Complicated Returns Processes Amid COVID-19 May Impact Online Sales – Inmar Intelligence/MarketWatch
- US Retail Sales to Drop More than 10% in 2020 – eMarketer
- COVID-19 Accelerated E-Commerce Growth ‘4 To 6 Years’ – Forbes
- Overcoming the Pandemic Returns Challenge – Retail Leader
- Costco is refusing returns on hoarded items – RetailWire
- Return policy adjustments due to COVID-19 vary by store – WPRI
- Are return rates out of control? – RetailWire
- Retailers face another challenge during coronavirus: Handling returns – CNBC
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What new challenges has COVID-19 created for returns? What further steps should retailers take to ease the online returns process for consumers and optimize it for themselves?
Join the Discussion!
17 Comments on "Has COVID-19 exacerbated online return challenges?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
The new and especially challenging change with returns in the age of COVID-19 is the requirement to quarantine inventory for 24 hours (or some period of time). This extra tracking and holding of inventory is yet another complicated wrinkle in an already complicated process for retailers to manage.
Principal, The Retail Feedback Group
Retailers have to think about the various friction points in the return process and where things can be easily handled while still carefully contemplating COVID-19 ramifications. For example, I had a couple product issues with an online grocery store purchase and the retailer simply credited me and didn’t require me to bring the product back. Easy, but granted a low dollar ring, so not worth it on their part either. On the other hand, my son bought a VR headset that was defective out of the box (after buying it through a click and collect process). When he called the retailer they refused to take it back stating their policy. However he was able to go back to the store and the local people replaced it and provided the kind of service that he expected.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
It sounds like they have a right hand/left hand problem. Having the same return policy for every product no matter how it is returned is the first thing every retailer should do. And provide “the kind of service that he expected.”
Retail Industry Analyst
Online purchases have historically had much higher return rates than brick-and-mortar purchases due to the lack of the ability to see and try products. Returns are very costly and complicated for retailers, especially during the pandemic. What is the right thing to do with returned merchandise and how do you ensure it is properly cleaned or disinfected? As a consumer, I diligently check the return policies before purchasing online and this is where Amazon has a big advantage with liberal return policies and free return shipping for many items.
The key for retailers is to communicate returns policies online and at each step during a return to assure customers that they get proper credit for returned items. From a process perspective, retailers need to streamline the internal processes and optimize the resale of returned items.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Returns used to be one of the highest cost elements of the apparel e-commerce business. And they just got even more expensive. Understatement to this model is unsustainable, even in a post-COVID-19 environment. If “free” shipping and “free” returns aren’t sustainable, is there another kind of loyalty or reward program that would keep a retailer on a competitive footing?
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
The pandemic has certainly put pressure on retailers to optimize their returns process, even though they were feverishly working on it prior to the crisis. I think one if the biggest challenges that has been added to the mix is to minimize the new costs of product quarantine, disposal and handling to mitigate the already increasing costs of returns.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
If customers are returning products by mail and not in person and store associates do not have to handle possibly-contaminated goods — that’s a good thing. It is easier to stage (quarantine?) returns in warehouse-like facilities — that’s a good thing. There may be more returns as a result of COVID-19 and consequently more online purchases — that’s a bad thing.
President, Sageberry Consulting/Senior Forbes Contributor
Co-Founder at Where and Share
One of the biggest challenges from the influx of returns is new processes. Quarantining and sanitizing returns is an added step/cost for retailers to incur. Returns are already costly for retailers. From the IHL Group (2019) “Retailers worldwide lose $600B each year to sales returns. This has been labeled the ghost economy.” The biggest challenge now is figuring out how to mitigate returns with so many customers shopping online. The next challenge is easing the online return process. One simple thing retailers can do to ease the online return process for customers is providing the return address shipping label. The less work for the consumer, the better. I also imagine we will be seeing more partnerships like Kohl’s and Amazon, where customers can return Amazon items to any Kohl’s store. This decreases transportation costs for Amazon as Kohl’s is acting as a consolidator. More retailers should consider this model.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Returns have always been an expensive and complex part of online. The pandemic has added additional steps to the process for both consumers and retailers, and that has only added to the cost. Moreover, the higher rates of online shopping mean more returns in volume terms and as a proportion of orders – the latter mostly because there are more people unfamiliar with digital shopping trying out the service. There is no way of completely avoiding the cost but part of the solution lies in better visuals including videos, more accurate sizing information, good reviews, and so forth. The more accurate information that retailers provide to customers, the lower returns are because people know and understand what they are buying.
Principal, What Brands Want, LLC
The Reverse-Logistics Conundrum of 2020 is real. Buying online is as simple as one click, but returns are much more complicated – for both shoppers and retailers. The e-commerce winners will be those who make BOTH buying and returning easy.
Senior Director - Industry Solutions, Software AG
This is something we were discussing as a family just this weekend. In apparel in particular this could be particularly large as people do not want to visit stores. Also in some places (the U.K. for example) fitting rooms are closed – as a result this weekend we spent £400 in two different stores, then returned well over £300 worth the next day due to fitting issues. Sales numbers could well look artificially high.
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
Our experience is that returns have been a disaster. My wife had big challenges dealing with/shipping back returns to both DSW and Lord & Tailor. Saturday Home Depot couldn’t handle a curbside pickup, arguing I was at the wrong store until the manager finally had an “Oops–the customer is right” moment.
Masks and shields are just one piece of making stores hospitable to customers in the present situation. For non-essential goods that often tap into “disposable income,” something in ever shorter supply, delightful customer experiences are just as necessary as ever and both ease of purchase and ease of returns is a HUGE piece of the retail customer experience.
Managing Partner, Smart Data Solutions, ThreeBridge
The battle for e-commerce success in the COVID-19 era will be one of supply chain and logistics. The focus for customer experience for many years has been on generating sales, which of course is essential. Now we have a second level of customer experience challenges, managing returns and inventory management in a cycle where mailed returns are growing exponentially. The need to both successfully manage the flow of goods to and from the customer and to keep the customer in the loop at the same time is non-trivial.
I believe that the challenges of growing returns may provide the business case for widespread use of RFID chips on products, so that they can be instantly identified and checked throughout the supply chain. Automated emails to customers based on RFID triggers will improve experience at the same time. Not a cheap effort but very much overdue.
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
Returns have always been a problem for many online or omnichannel retailers, and with the massive increase in sales online it is obvious that the returns are also going to increase and apply even greater pressure on an already creaking system for many. This will impact some online retailers badly as their customers can more easily change retailers if they do not get good service at purchase and at return.
This is one of the additional complexities of online retail. You may not have stores but reverse logistics is a major part of the business and has to be thought through and as efficient as the sales engine. Many get it wrong and will not last long if they do.
It is not only the returns process, it is also what you do with the inventory when it is returned. If you are coming to the end of a season this can be a major issue. The cost of working returned goods is high, especially if it then becomes redundant stock.
Retail Thought Leader
Just by skimming through the responses here, it’s clear that returns and returns management is a critical and failing part of the retail business. The product journey spans an entire lifecycle from sourcing to restocking. And most important, it is NOT consistent across products and stores. When 15 to 30 percent of products (online) are returned, those returns must be managed. Especially now, when customers continue to seek consistency. With further dependency on the online sale, retailers need to streamline their returns process and management. The first step is making it easy to execute, cost less for the retailer, and manage returns effectively. Looking for ways to support this effort with technology might be a great opportunity.
Retail and Customer Experience Expert
I wonder if the liberal returns policy is simply unsustainable with increased COVID-19 costs for collection and disposal. I think certain categories like food or intimate apparel simply cannot be shopped online and returned anymore due to contamination concerns. Costco did that with certain items and most would agree there was no backlash (except for someone hoarding cases of toilet paper or rice). I also believe it is an environmental impact issue between packaging- and shipping-driven pollution. Would it make sense for online retailing to have a tiered return policy based on product categories and return rate by customer? Does the fight for frictionless customer experience have to be balanced by operational and environmental costs?