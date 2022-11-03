Has the inflation pricing playbook changed?
Consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies aren’t just raising prices defensively to provide an offset against higher ingredient, labor and shipping costs. Their strategies for dealing with this historic new era of inflation includes working with retailers on more deliberate and symbiotic plans for pricing and promotional practices.
“Our advice to clients is that this is an opportunity for them to reflect the real costs of doing business,” Ken Harris, managing director of Cadent Consultants, told CPGmatters. “And retailers — while not excited about price increases — need to and will allow them.”
“It’s a matter of being collaborative,” Theresa Motter, CEO of Van’s Kitchen, a Dallas-based supplier of egg rolls to supermarkets and convenience stores, told CPGmatters. “You must have those conversations with suppliers and customers whether [prices] are going up or down.”
Beyond any adjustments to trade spending, being careful about pricing differentiation is another tactic. Mr. Harris said, “There are price cliff sensitivities to commodities that can put manufacturers at a disadvantage if they take, say, a 10 percent increase across the board versus a 20 percent increase on high-value items and commodities at 2 percent. It has to be thoughtfully considered.”
On a longer-term basis, new analysis is being explored on how to modify products, packaging, consumer testing and marketing to help navigate the new pricing minefield.
Changing prices more frequently is another option. CPG brands traditionally changed prices every six months or year and created promotional calendars and spot pricing events where any movements were almost languid, easily accommodated by little increase in the food CPI from year to year. Yet many major retailers change prices daily.
So far, few signs of significant pushback by American consumers to higher food prices have appeared, although the higher prices may push more consumers into store brands that typically are less expensive.
With record earnings being reported by several CPG vendors, some question whether prices are being raised too aggressively despite price elasticity sitting at historic lows. Joel Warady, CEO of Catalina Crunch, the keto cereal and snack brand, said, “We have a responsibility as food companies to feed people with nutritious products as efficiently and economically as possible and still make a profit.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What traditional and newer pricing approaches and mitigation tactics should CPG brands be exploring to counter inflationary pressures? What unique challenges does the current inflationary period create versus past ones?
Co-founder, RSR Research
The thing that CPG manufacturers have to worry about the most is private label. It’s the easiest way for a food and drug retailer to combat inflation. Take the middleman out of the equation. Then, the price of PL may be the same as the old price for national brands and consumers will feel better.
Also, they just may have to bite the bullet and take a margin hit.
Finally, have the days of near-sourcing finally come? Shorter journeys = more flexibility and less cost. Of course, I’ve been recommending this for years to apparel retailers and still do. Yes, Chinese fabric is fabulous. They are very innovative. Well — that’s a challenge, isn’t it? Can we answer it?
CEO, New Sega Home
Packaging is one of the largest ways to address this issue, particularly in my industry of home textiles, that needs to be looked at creatively. It is one of the big driving factors in freight, container fill, and cost. It either needs to be shifted to a value-add where customers can see value in the design to command a higher price, or it needs to be minimized — no in-between. Consumers will need to consider compressed packaging and more basics in order to offset some of the costs. Shipping large comforters that are full of air overseas is unproductive.
Managing Director, GlobalData
We are in a strange place right now. Prices are rising very rapidly but the consumer is, overall and relatively, unfazed by it. Higher savings, continued curtailment of travel, less commuting, and so forth are all feeding into this paradox. However as inflation continues to take hold all of this could change and we could see the coping strategies which are already present in lower-income households proliferate. Things like switching to private labels, moving into value channels, reducing volumes, promotion hunting and so forth will become more common. CPG brands needs to have answers to these things in order to defend their brand shares.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Here is where a lot of CPG brands will discover what kind of brand loyalty they really enjoy. It will be very clear what happens to demand elasticity as prices rise. And when demand falls off, the brand might not know where the sale transferred to. But the retailer will know. They will be able to see overall demand in any given category and they will be able to see the individual pluses and minuses. Yes, this whole scenario absolutely gives the advantage to private label. And just like retailers in the boring middle are being crushed, CPG brands in the boring middle will be hurt the most.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Paula points out quite rightly that the real opportunity for the retailers and consumers is private label. The growth or lack of it will tell us if price inflation is a factor in buying decisions. From what I read, other than fuel, the consumer still continues to buy at the same rate as previously.
The strategy of the petroleum companies is clear. In 2021, they bought back shares at the rate of $38 billion. They certainly didn’t generate that cash by holding prices in anyway. If they can get away with it in 2022, they will do it again. The question is, should CPG companies also take this as an opportunity to increase the bottom line?
My position has always been that prices should be in line with costs. That philosophy leads to more innovation and innovative thinking to keep prices in line.
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
Content Marketing Strategist
To counter inflation, CPG brands can e usprice increases (Hershey, P&G), shrinkflation (General Mills, Charmin) and AI-driven dynamic pricing.
Mitigation tactics include process re-engineering and digitization, and sourcing from more affordable raw materials suppliers.
To grow their top line, CPG brands need to focus on value-tier channels, including dollar stores and discounters. They can also offer excess manufacturing capacity to retailers for higher-margin private labels.
This inflationary period is unique, as the war in Ukraine sparked both cross-continental collaboration and dramatic division. We’re just getting started with inflation in groceries, gas and energy, as companies exit Russia and seek new partners, including more domestic suppliers.
President, Spieckerman Retail
The recent surge in private brand development, particularly in discretionary categories, is helping retailers make up for pandemic-era margin losses and driving differentiation as national brands become ubiquitous. Now, these programs are a powerful hedge against inflation. Private brands are the gift that keeps on giving.
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
We haven’t seen these levels of inflationary pressures in 40 years. That means most management teams have not experienced its magnitude or impact over the past year. So, we ought to expect surprises, false expectations, overreactions, and eventually angry consumers facing diminished purchasing power. Passing through price increases must be done delicately and deliberately, especially now that COVID-19-era government programs are ending and consumers shift to value through private label products.