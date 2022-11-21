H&M brings rotating experiences to its new Brooklyn boutique

Sources: H&M

H&M has opened a smaller boutique concept in the hip Williamsburg section of Brooklyn featuring a rotating mix of “most fashionable styles” and continually evolving activations with an emphasis on “paying homage to the iconic neighborhood.”

The just over 7,000 square foot space (H&M’s average U.S. store ranged between 20,000 to 25,000 square feet) will unveil a new “chapter” every four to 12 weeks with updated fashion, visuals and experiential events.

The first chapter celebrates H&M’s “Brasserie Hennes” holiday campaign. H&M writes in a press release, “Inspired by a wintery French brasserie that is the perfect place to cozy up in during the winter season, the space will feature the best fashion from H&M’s holiday collections, as well as a highly curated market of local Williamsburg merchants selling their seasonal goods, perfect for gifting.”

Starting in 2023, H&M will roll out consumer activations two times a week centering around art, fashion and music as well as local businesses and personalities. H&M writes, “A neighborhood partner will curate new weekly offerings for events each Friday, including DJs, artists, and style makers who will contextualize their ‘chapter’ for both the general public and VIP guests.”

Also beginning in 2023, three local Brooklyn-based brands will open dedicated spaces to support a coffee station, a magazine rack and music that will serve as the soundtrack for the space.

The space will also feature the latest technologies, including RFID to give store associates full visibility of inventory, on-floor mobile checkout and fitting room smart mirrors.

The concept, the first of its kind globally for H&M, is a test to see what experiences customers want from H&M.

Linda Li, head of customer activation & marketing for H&M Americas, told Forbes, “We will, of course, be evaluating the traffic, sales, engagement, interest and interactions with our loyalty program and awareness of the brand through this location. However, for us this new store experience is a true test, so those sorts of KPI’s are more benchmarks for us to determine how this new store is working in comparison to our traditional stores, and to determine what our customer’s needs are.”