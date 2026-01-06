Did Holiday 2025 Mark a Shift Into the ‘Agentic Shopping’ Retail Era?

According to extensive data provided by Salesforce, agentic AI was the most significant retail story behind this year’s holiday sales season, driving approximately one-fifth (20%) of all retail sales while spurring $262 billion in revenue via the twin streams of customized recommendations and enhanced customer service.

“The 2025 holiday season marked a definitive shift to a new era of ‘agentic’ shopping,” said Caila Schwartz, director of consumer insights for Salesforce.

“While shoppers remained resilient in the face of higher prices, the real story was how retailers leaned on AI and agents to navigate the holiday rush. Agents didn’t just drive $262 billion in sales through high-intent discovery; they became the operational heroes of the season — handling a 142% surge in tasks like returns and shipping updates. This wasn’t just a bigger holiday season than last year; it was a more efficient, intelligent one,” Schwartz added.

Agentic Shopping Dominated the Data, But Other Retail Insights Were Provided

Other findings from Salesforce included:

During the holiday season spanning Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, online retail sales topped $1.29 trillion globally and $294 billion stateside. These figures represent a 7% uptick and 4% improvement, respectively, year-over-year. That growth accelerated further during the last two weeks of December, hitting 12% on a global basis and 9% in the United States.

The share of both global and U.S. traffic from AI search channels — including ChatGPT and Perplexity, among others — doubled compared to the year prior, indicating massive adoption of the tech in the retail sphere. Even more striking: "Shoppers referred to retailer websites from AI-based search channels converted nine times more often than those coming through social media referrals," Chain Store Age's Dan Berthiaume noted.

In total, AI agents were called upon to manage 142% more requests throughout the two-month period examined than they had in the two months prior. Further, retail AI and associated agentic bots in the customer service stream were engaged 126% more often during the holiday sales season than during the September-October time frame.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, buy online and pick up in-store (BOPIS) orders peaked just days before Christmas, on Dec. 22, where 35% of all online orders fell into this category. Overall, almost 20% of all online orders were BOPIS during the holiday retail season, trending upward to nearly 33% in the last five days before Christmas.

Returns also showed growth in terms of volume, with $181 billion in purchases made between November 1 and December 31 having already been returned — that’s 14% of the total purchase count and a 10% increase over last year’s figure. Average sale price went up by about 7% both worldwide and stateside, and seasonal order volumes hiked upward by 3% globally and just 1% in the U.S.