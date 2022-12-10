Hollister intros new way for kids to shop on parents’ dime

Photo: Hollister

Hollister yesterday introduced what it says is a “retail industry first” and a new way to pay for clothing purchases using its mobile app.

The retailer’s service is called Share2Pay and it allows customers (primarily teenagers) to shop for the items they want and then share their digital cart with their mom, dad or some other adult who will pay for the purchase.

Hollister said that an analysis of proprietary research conducted at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. turned up a key point of frustration in the buying process for its teen customers. They were able to fill carts with items they wanted but had to wait until they could actually hand their phones to an adult for their orders to be completed. The answer, Share2Pay, was developed internally by the retailer.

Customers using the new payment feature add products to their digital cart in the normal manner. When they are ready to check out, they select Share2Pay. A link is sent in a text message to the person paying for the purchase. Items in the cart are added to the payor’s cart in the app where they can review the items, make edits if desired and check out.

The clothing chain said customers who shared their bag through Share2Pay in a soft launch earlier this year placed orders at almost twice the rate of customers who did not use it. Share2Pay is now available to all Hollister mobile app users in the U.S. and UK.

“Hollister has been at the forefront of creating seamless shopping for our teen customers and we’re excited to officially add a new payment functionality to our suite of tools. By listening to our customers and understanding the dynamic between the purchaser and wearer, we discovered a way to reduce friction,” said Samir Desai, A&F Co. chief digital and technology officer, in a statement. “Introducing new patent-pending technology like Share2Pay allows us to make shopping for teens and parents easier. I’m incredibly proud of the fully in-house team that ideated and developed this new payment solution, which we believe will optimize our teens’ experience, while converting more mobile purchases. In line with our test and learn culture, we’ll continue to listen to feedback and iterate on this innovative technology.”