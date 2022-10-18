HomeGoods is booking showroom weekend getaways for $29.99 a night

Photo: HomeGoods

HomeGoods last week introduced House of HomeGoods, offering customers a chance to book a weekend stay at a two-bedroom Hudson Valley, NY, home for $29.99 a night.

The home will be available to rent over four weekends in October and November, with each weekend featuring an “unexpected and unique” home décor theme.

The weekend themes and descriptions include:

Find Creativity (October 21–23): “Imaginations will run wild in this boldly colorful oasis with exciting finds to discover behind every door, sparking endless inspiration.”

Find Festivity (October 28 – 30): “An autumnal affair enveloped in crisp colors, reminiscent of beloved foliage and cozy fall comforts to awaken senses and spark festivity.”

Find Adventure (November 4 – 6): “Nature-inspired haven overflowing with layers of warm patterns and textures that embrace the outdoors, wanderlust, and its Hudson Valley, NY location.”

Find Charm (November 11– 13): “Charming countryside escape like a rural European town, ready to explore somewhere new and far away.”

Guests are also able to “take home a selection of their favorite finds to reimagine their own spaces.”

The retailer made the four weekend stays available to book at HomeGoods.com/HouseofHomeGoods from Wednesday through Saturday last week at noon EDT, and all slots were quickly taken.

HomeGoods, owned by TJX Cos., likened the different theme each weekend to the chain’s in-store treasure hunt experience. “We’re excited to offer consumers this bookable getaway that transforms with each stay to create a truly unique experience for guests, just like shopping at HomeGoods,” Sarah Ajamian, manager of marketing, HomeGoods, said in a statement.

Visitors to The House of HomeGoods microsite can “shop the looks” and click through to view the items displayed in each of the four themed weekend stays.

Many upper-end hotels offer options to purchase their mattresses, bedding, bath robes and towels. Danish housewares brand Vipp has opened five hotels to give consumers “a chance to experience Vipp products in locations out of the ordinary,” but hotels acting as showrooms for brands haven’t become as common as hyped.

In the U.S., West Elm’s bold plans announced in 2016 to open a chain of shoppable boutique hotels never came to fruition, but it has a sales arrangement with Westin Hotels.