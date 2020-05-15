Sources: Chaco Footwear; Vans; Mons Royale; Brooks Running

Brands in the active lifestyle space have been rolling out support programs to help their independent specialty store partners weather the COVID-19 storm.

The programs come in addition to any payment extensions or order cancellations. Many are only available as stores remain closed.

In many cases, independent retailers help generate leads to a brand’s own website and take a cut of resulting sales.

For instance, Rumpl, the Portland, OR-based technical blanket brand, is providing unique discount codes to individual stores that can be offered to customers for a 15 percent discount on Rumpl.com across the brand’s full online inventory. When customers enter a store-specific code upon checkout, Rumpl sends 30 percent of any sale directly to the retailer.

Mountain Hardwear, Chaco Footwear, Garneau and EcoVessel have also introduced commission-type programs to support independents.

Other retail support programs are taking different approaches:

Osprey is encouraging customers who purchase qualifying backpacking styles on Osprey.com to visit their local participating retailers to receive a professional fit. Once the customer comes in, the retailer receives 15 percent of the pack’s purchase price as a credit on their Osprey account.

Vans is selling a special Vans Customs range online with all proceeds supporting local and community-driven skate shops, restaurants, art galleries and music venues.

Alta Cycling Group, the owner of the Diamondback and iZip bike brands, is offering bike shops free enrollment in Promoboxx, a digital communications platform designed to increase online awareness, engagement and help generate sales.

Toad&Co , the outdoor apparel brand, is sharing 10 percent of all new customer e-commerce revenue with independents. Allocation is based on sales territory.

Mons Royale , the New Zealand-based merino apparel company, is allowing customers at checkout on monsroyale.com to dedicate 25 percent of their purchases to a local Mons Royale retailer.

Brooks Running on an Instagram post said it will be covering any fees for curbside pickup or same-day delivery at a local store. The running brand is also encouraging Instagram fans to give five-star reviews to a nearby store and purchase gift certificates to use at later dates.