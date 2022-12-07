How can grocers reawaken the home cooking bug?
An FMI study finds that, while Americans are still cooking at home more than ever before, enthusiasm for doing so has waned to pre-pandemic levels.
The organization’s “U.S. Grocery Shopper Trends 2022” study found the number of Americans who “love” or “like” cooking had dropped to 41 percent from 46 percent last year.
The main reasons for not wanting to cook included wanting to go to a restaurant, cited by 40 percent; an urgency of getting food quickly, 32 percent; and getting takeout, 27 percent.
The findings aren’t so surprising as most Americans are comfortable eating out at this stage of the pandemic. However, surveys have shown most home cooks have been battling cooking fatigue throughout the pandemic.
A recent survey conducted on behalf of Jennie-O found six in 10 home cooks admitted feeling “burnt out” by cooking, with seven in 10 getting bored cooking the same meals over and over again.
Sixty percent of survey respondents experimented with a recipe of a frequently-prepared dish out of sheer boredom to get re-inspired. Forty percent added fruit in subtle ways or combined salty and sweet flavors. About a third turn to Google for ideas.
Social media was found to be a source of inspiration. On average, respondents to the Jennie-O survey believe they make about four social media-worthy meals, with 51 percent considering creating a social media account just for their culinary creations.
FMI’s study suggested retailers could inspire home cooks through online “shoppable recipes” that link shopping lists to TikTok videos or other social media and by providing recipes on packaging.
Grouping items together in stores for quick prep would likely be welcomed as 74 percent of respondents to FMI’s survey take less than one hour to prepare their meals, 30 percent less than 30 minutes.
Nutritional options could resonate as inspiration for some home cooks, according to FMI. Twenty-eight percent of FMI’s survey respondents put “a lot of” and 48 percent “some” effort into selecting nutritious and healthy options.
Record food inflation this year is also expected to lead to an increase in cooking at home as a money saver.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What are the most effective methods for grocers to inspire home cooks and help them overcome cooking fatigue? Is social media an under-tapped or overhyped tool for reaching home cooks?
5 Comments on "How can grocers reawaken the home cooking bug?"
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
Ideas for meals that are relatively quick and easy. More ideas for meal solutions would help answer the ever-present question, “what’s for dinner?” With more of us eating healthier, including less carbs and red meat, it is becoming increasingly challenging to answer that question. Manufacturers and retailers can indeed collaborate on this. With the higher prices manufacturers are charging, hiring nutritionists and chefs to work on this would be the right thing to do and would encourage loyalty to both supplier and retailer.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
We all understand the pent-up demand for going to restaurants. But a lot of people discovered the joys of cooking during the pandemic. And who knows what future waves of variants might keep people in their kitchens again. Convenience will always drive takeout orders and restaurant visits, while value and “there’s no place like home” will keep people cooking.
If ever there were an opportunity for a killer app, this is it. Something that merges The Joy of Cooking with your shopping list and grocer-prepared ingredients, staged by aisle, would be a winner. I spend forever looking for specific ingredients that are almost never where they should be. Planogram the way people shop! Also, home delivery — especially getting the order accuracy and arrival window right — would contribute greatly to making home cooking a more popular choice for dinner.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
The desire or enthusiasm for home cooking has declined year after year, excepting the pandemic. Let’s be realistic — when working spouses or partners have spent a full day at work, the desire to cook wanes.
Don’t try to overcome cooking fatigue. Offer a variety of options for pre-cooked meals. That is where the future is. Until life gets slower, the non-cooking trend will continue. And I don’t see life getting slower.
Social media? For someone to use social media as the discussion suggests is not something anyone would want to do when they don’t even have a desire to cook in the first place. Even when they might see a desirable recipe, the simplest option will win.
Director, Main Street Markets
For the moment, I would think that people would want to stay home and cook. Retailers have made it super easy to cook a meal in 30 minutes (pre-cut veggies, meats, and pre-made sauces). I see this phenomenon continuing to grow if the economy continues to be stressed.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Ahold publishes a magazine each month with seasonal menu ideas. That’s a plus for those of us who have to put together meals twice a day, every day.