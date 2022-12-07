Photo: @antonina.vlasova via Twenty20

An FMI study finds that, while Americans are still cooking at home more than ever before, enthusiasm for doing so has waned to pre-pandemic levels.

The organization’s “U.S. Grocery Shopper Trends 2022” study found the number of Americans who “love” or “like” cooking had dropped to 41 percent from 46 percent last year.

The main reasons for not wanting to cook included wanting to go to a restaurant, cited by 40 percent; an urgency of getting food quickly, 32 percent; and getting takeout, 27 percent.

The findings aren’t so surprising as most Americans are comfortable eating out at this stage of the pandemic. However, surveys have shown most home cooks have been battling cooking fatigue throughout the pandemic.

A recent survey conducted on behalf of Jennie-O found six in 10 home cooks admitted feeling “burnt out” by cooking, with seven in 10 getting bored cooking the same meals over and over again.

Sixty percent of survey respondents experimented with a recipe of a frequently-prepared dish out of sheer boredom to get re-inspired. Forty percent added fruit in subtle ways or combined salty and sweet flavors. About a third turn to Google for ideas.

Social media was found to be a source of inspiration. On average, respondents to the Jennie-O survey believe they make about four social media-worthy meals, with 51 percent considering creating a social media account just for their culinary creations.

FMI’s study suggested retailers could inspire home cooks through online “shoppable recipes” that link shopping lists to TikTok videos or other social media and by providing recipes on packaging.

Grouping items together in stores for quick prep would likely be welcomed as 74 percent of respondents to FMI’s survey take less than one hour to prepare their meals, 30 percent less than 30 minutes.

Nutritional options could resonate as inspiration for some home cooks, according to FMI. Twenty-eight percent of FMI’s survey respondents put “a lot of” and 48 percent “some” effort into selecting nutritious and healthy options.

Record food inflation this year is also expected to lead to an increase in cooking at home as a money saver.