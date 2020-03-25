How should retailers guide staff through the coronavirus crisis?
When was the last time you talked about personal hygiene and cleanliness with your staff? With stores still open and others to eventually re-open amid coronavirus risks, meetings devoted to health have risen to the highest priority in order to allay concerns, set procedures and take care of your people.
Here are five things every retailer should be covering with staff:
- Personal hygiene. Many tips being regularly heard — not touching your face, washing hands frequently, using hand sanitizer, covering your sneeze — should be regularly reinforced. Accountability partners can send reminders of key protocols a couple of times a shift.
- Personal space. Don’t go in for a handshake or even a fist bump anymore. The prudent thing is to allow greater personal space.
- Cleaning. Institute a daily checklist for using a combination of household cleaners and disinfectants. Add extra time to your schedules and close ten minutes early so staff does a thorough job at the end of their shifts.
- Sickness. The days of telling people they have to come in are over. You need to consider paid sick leave, too.
- Panic: In some years, the flu kills more than 30,000 in the U.S., but as The New York Times reports, the flu isn’t an irrational fear because we understand it, have experienced it and gotten better; we feel we know that threat. If we allow ourselves to stay in fear 24/7, it builds stress that can impact our immune systems, and we’ll be looking at everybody as carriers. To deal with panic, arm yourself with the facts. There is a lot of misinformation and scare tactics out there. You are the one your crew will look to, so check with the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for up-to-date information.
We’ll get through this, but until then it is prudent to change the way you do business. You still need to train staff, market to new customers and look at creative ways to get them to return more often and spend more once this pandemic retreats.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Which of the suggestions mentioned in the article do you think presents the biggest hurdle for retailers and their associates? What suggestions would you add for preparing staff to operate amid coronavirus fears?
12 Comments on "How should retailers guide staff through the coronavirus crisis?"
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Personal space is likely the greatest hurdle in this list. Retail workers are there to serve customers, and in many cases it’s impossible to maintain the recommended space while doing one’s job. Checkout cashiers are directly in the line of fire when dealing with shoppers, often needing to help with payments, take money, etc.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Good list Bob. One more I would add is easing restrictions on staff’s ability to maintain contact with family members during work hours. Frontline retail workers are becoming a critical part of the public health response, but they have their own family matters to deal with — having more flexibility to check in at home will help ease their stress.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
All are good points and all are probably being discussed with staff daily. The only thing I would add is that it is necessary to be compassionate those that have older family members or family members with pre-existing conditions who find it hard to interact with customers and continue performing their duties for fear they might infect their family members.
Sr Director, Retail Transformation Specialist, Infovista
Founder & Chairman, International TCG Retail Summit
First things will get worse, the number of people dying will increase exponentially over the next weeks. This will be shocking to the public and put a lot of pressure on legislators to apply more drastic measures to fight the virus. The first thing for an employer is to take care of its customers and own staff. It needs to be certain that the latter are not exposed to any danger of getting infected. Even if that means that stores need to be closed for a couple of weeks. Lives are more important than business.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
Thanks for sharing this important topic. Bob’s suggestions are all very good. Top on my list is “wellness” so I would imagine it fitting with Bob’s “sickness” heading. When I think about how to promote wellness, the method is threefold: 1.) Make sure associates know if they don’t feel well that they STAY HOME and that their job is protected; 2.) Ensure that each associate’s family members have what they need to remain healthy; and 3.) Encourage everyday wellness — physical and emotional.
I would add another key topic to the survival tips and techniques. COMMUNICATE. Open, honest, and constant communication is vital at an unprecedented time such as this.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
By the time people are going back to work, the lessons of 1-4 will have been presented and discussed at length in the media. They are behaviors that now need to become new habits. #5 represents the big challenge. If not panic, the ongoing presence of fear and anxiety must be dealt with. Life is a bell curve, and this won’t be a one-size-fits-all solution. The skill sets that managers will have will also fall into a bell curve. Not everybody will be well equipped to deal with an anxious staff. Bottom line, a little anxiety within the team needs to be OK. Support and empathy will have to prevail. “Time to get over it” would be highly inappropriate. And since there are already those proposing that approach, we have to be on guard against it.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
Besides the medical personnel, first responders and janitorial staff, the other unsung heroes of this pandemic are the front-line retail workers, especially in food and pharmacy retailing. Customers are in very close proximity to the cashiers and baggers. Recently, Publix, Shoprite and other food retailers have been installing plexiglass shields in the checkout aisle. More can and should be done to protect staff and customers who need to acquire these necessities during these times. As an example, In South Africa food retailers have placed circular waiting spots six feet apart in checkout lines. Next time you are in a drug store or food retailer, take the time to thank these heroes for taking care of us. This is medicine that all can enjoy.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
In the food retailing business, we have done personal and work area hygiene for decades, so I’d like to think those issues are nothing new to most of us in that business. However as a “touchy-feely” kinda person, I’m generally the first to extend my hand for a shake. This will be a tough habit to break for many, and it will be difficult to replace it with something else long-term as a new habit. I’m thinking store managers should lead by example by either waving hello from a safe social distance, or starting something new, like a greeting bow as in Asia.
Managing Director, GlobalData
All of the suggestions are sensible and are things that will become much more critical going forward. The one thing that is a shame is distancing between customers and staff. Protections like sneeze guards at registers are vital, but it is a shame that physical distance between customers and staff will become more common. Retailers need to think about how they can deliver personal service while keeping their employees and customers safe.
CEO, Dabbl
While I’m not aware of all retailers’ decisions, the one I am aware of – which I am most impressed by – is Wakefern/ShopRite. Not only have they done everything they “should” do – they have gone above and beyond in the care of their store associates first by simply and publicly saying “thank you” to them for being on the front lines and taking on all the extra work that entails, but also by temporarily INCREASING wages and offering enhanced sick and leave benefits. It reminds me of the airline safety guidance to secure one’s own oxygen mask first before helping others. A retailer that appropriately values and takes care of their front line staff is one I trust more to take care of their customers. Such steps are an investment in the long-term loyalty of associates and customers.