How will I pay my employees next month?

Mar 23, 2020
by Mark Ryski
Mark Ryski

Some experts believe that the economic shock from the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) may ultimately be far worse than the death toll from the disease itself.

The Federal government has announced a massive stimulus package with the promise of more to follow. However, the details of who qualifies, how to apply and, importantly, when people will actually receive money are vague. And while these programs are critically important, a crisis of this magnitude is going to take more than government programs — it’s going to take the collective effort of every organization, business and citizen.

Every industry is being adversely affected by the crisis, but none more than retailing — the nation’s largest employer, supporting 42 million Americans, according to the National Retail Federation.

Many large retailers are creating their own “mini stimulus” packages like Walmart, which will pay out $550 million in bonuses to help support their employees. Amazon.com, Kroger and others are doing something similar, and this is exactly what all major employers should be doing.

But what about small retailers?

According to retail expert Georganne Bender, principal of Kinzer & Bender Speaking and a fellow member of the RetailWire BrainTrust, “We are getting questions from small businesses … namely, what should they do when they can’t pay their bills?”

According to Small Business Trends, small retailers with 50 or fewer employees make up 98.6 percent of all retail firms in the U.S. and employ 39.8 percent of all retail employees. These retailers have average monthly revenue of just over $22,000.

While government programs can help, many small retailers simply don’t have the luxury of time. They need to take action now to stay solvent and keep paying employees.

There are a number of things small retailers can do immediately to weather the financial storm. Some recommendations:

  • Stop spending cash NOW: Aside from payroll, all other expenses should be put on hold and prioritized;
  • Notify your vendors of delayed payment: Immediately contact all your major suppliers/vendors as well as your landlord and inform them that there will be a delay in payment. Also inform them that you intend to pay in full when business conditions improve;
  • Put staff on “COVID pay”: Provide all employees with a modest pay increase based on what you can afford. Even a few hundred dollars per month to purchase essentials will help.
  • Reach out to retailers in your area who sell essential goods and ask if they can hire your employees on a temporary basis: Retailers selling essentials are overwhelmed and in desperate need of help;
  • Contact your bank and secure a bridge loan: If your current bank says “no,” try the small business-friendly credit unions in your area.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What practical advice can you give small and independent retailers who have immediate needs to pay employees and keep their businesses going?

2 Comments on "How will I pay my employees next month?"

Art Suriano
BrainTrust
Art Suriano
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
47 minutes 53 seconds ago
Excellent points, Mark. There are many businesses concerned about how they will survive, and a significant part of the problem is that no one knows how long this situation will last. The one suggestion I would make is for all business owners to do their best to help prevent their employees from panicking. Most employees are worried about their jobs, how long they will have them, and what happens if their company goes out of business. The steps you suggested from speaking and being upfront with vendors to attempting a bridge loan can be positively shared with employees, letting them know that the company they work for is taking the necessary steps and that together they will get through this. Another option, when possible, is to attempt to defer payments. Yes I agree with the pay raise, but not everyone is in the same situation, and some employees work because they want to and not necessarily because they have to. If a company has that type of employee who would be willing, they can work… Read more »
Bob Phibbs
BrainTrust
Bob Phibbs
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
37 minutes 52 seconds ago
This is a very fluid moment for everyone. These are a few of the ideas I shared in a lengthy post for retailers. Go over your financials. Plan for how you’ll be able to get through the coming months. Make a list of all fixed expenses like mortgage, car payments, etc. List all variable expenses at the bottom. Go back to fixed expenses and go to each website and search to see if they have a forbearance or postponement clause. This might be moot with new bills being drafted to defer mortgage defaults and credit. Check back at least once a week because things are changing all the time. Speak to your accountant and financial planner about all of these important matters. I am not the expert. Maximize your credit so you can live to fight another day. Check balances available on all your credit cards because they can be a tool for survival. Work with, don’t blow off vendors. Talk to your landlord about rent concessions. Ask for rent reductions for April and May… Read more »
