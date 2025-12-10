December 10, 2025
Are Instacart’s Pricing Experiments Unethical?
In a recent study conducted by Consumer Reports and Groundwork Collaborative — part of a larger project with More Perfect Union — the resultant data suggested that Instacart shoppers were being subjected to AI-driven algorithmic pricing experiments without their knowledge.
The study, involving 437 shoppers in live tests across four cities — and later, a targeted in-person control group vs. Instacart shopping test held in Washington, D.C. — found the following:
“Almost three quarters (74%) of grocery items in the experiment were offered to shoppers at multiple price points on Instacart. The platform offered as many as five different sales prices for the exact same grocery item, in the exact same store, at the exact same time,” Groundwork stated in an executive summary.
“Of those items that we found Instacart experimented on, the average difference between the lowest and highest prices was 13%. Some shoppers found grocery prices that were up to 23% higher than prices available to other shoppers for the exact same items, in the exact same store, at the exact same time… Researchers found that overall Instacart basket totals varied by an average of about 7% for the exact same items from the exact same locations, at the exact same time,” the summary added.
And as Consumer Reports investigative reporter Derek Kravitz underscored, Instacart itself had admitted to conducting pricing experiments in corporate marketing and investor materials, suggesting that “shoppers are not aware that they’re in an experiment,” yet also that the price differences were “negligible.”
The pertinent text of Instacart’s description of its dynamic pricing tool, Eversight, reads as follows:
“End shoppers are not aware that they’re in an experiment. For any given shopper in any given store, prices only change on a few of the products they shop and only by a small margin; it’s negligible. But at scale across a store network, those small changes create an orthogonal array of data points that changes the game.”
Among the 10 retailers involved specifically, per CR, were Albertsons, Costco, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market, and Target. These 10 retailers were the only ones using Eversight tools via Instacart, according to the company itself, although it declined to share names or what the percentage of customers involved in price experiments on the platform.
Instacart’s Price Experiments Not ‘Dynamic,’ While Target Distances Itself
In statements offered to both CR and Groundwork when asked for comment over the study’s findings, Instacart claimed that its tests are aimed at helping retailers “learn what matters most to consumers,” that the price experiments were randomly assigned to customers — although CPG companies who use Instacart’s advertising product “may use behavioral data…to inform discounts or promotional offers” — and were never “dynamic.”
“Just as retailers have long tested prices in their physical stores to better understand consumer preferences, a subset of only 10 retail partners — ones that already apply markups — do the same online via Instacart. These limited, short-term, and randomized tests help retail partners learn what matters most to consumers and how to keep essential items affordable,” Instacart wrote in a statement to The New York Post.
In an email exchange between Instacart and Costco, accidentally forwarded to CR, Instacart and its partners were found to be attempting to determine the degree of price sensitivity exhibited by shoppers — or, as Kravitz framed it, “how high a retailer could raise the price of an item before customers decide not to buy it.”
Errol Schweizer — a grocery industry consultant who, while serving as an exec with Whole Foods, assisted in setting up the company’s partnership with Instacart — described Instacart’s latest efforts to bolster sales and maximize profit margins through data-driven leverage as a reaction to similar strategies enacted by Amazon and Walmart.
“This pricing gamesmanship, it’s all to keep pace with the competition and to wring a few more pennies out of people,” he said, as quoted by Kravitz.
“And as things get more competitive for grocers and suppliers, it’s going to get more and more complicated, wackier, and out of control for the customer. By the end, it’s predatory and manipulative,” Schweizer concluded.
At least one retailer attempted to distance itself from the report. Target stated it has no business relationship with Instacart, and “does not directly share any pricing information with Instacart or dictate what Instacart prices appear on their platform.”
In response, Instacart admitted to scraping Target’s publicly displayed prices and adding a surcharge for “operating and technology costs.” Instacart continued, according to CR, to note that they had been testing precisely how much to charge to cover these costs during the time frame wherein CR and Groundwork were conducting their study, but that those “tests have now ended.” Safeway (owned by Albertons), Costco, and Kroger did not respond to request for comment, while Sprouts declined to offer remarks.
Discussion Questions
Based on the data provided by Consumer Reports and Groundworks Collaborative, are Instacart’s price experiments ethically questionable? Why or why not?
Should companies be required to disclose, to consumers, that any form of price experimentation is being conducted on them, as an individual shopper? What variables are most important to disclose, if any?
Do you believe public opposition to dynamic pricing, or price experimentation more broadly, will solidify?
Ethics is not the question here, but rather are dynamic and differential pricing good for business? A traditional economist would tell you yes, as you can gauge individual price elasticity in real time, but the behavioral economist would tell you no, as it may drive customers elsewhere and hurt your business in the long run.
Yes — based on the findings from Consumer Reports and the Groundwork Collaborative, Instacart’s price-experimentation practices are ethically questionable and potentially damaging to both consumer trust and brand reputation. Their analysis revealed significant price variability — even for identical items in the same store — with differences reaching as high as 20 % or more. For a service that partners primarily with grocery retailers, this raises serious concerns. Grocery is one of the most price-sensitive and fiercely competitive retail sectors, where transparency and value perception directly influence shopper loyalty. When Instacart’s algorithms produce inconsistent or opaque pricing, it risks undermining the reputations of the very retailers it serves, especially when compared to EDLP operators like Walmart and Aldi, whose entire brand equity is built on predictable, trustworthy pricing.
While dynamic pricing can be a legitimate tool for managing supply, responding to demand, or optimizing margins, in grocery it can quickly backfire if perceived as arbitrary or unfair. Consumers already navigate tight budgets and intense price comparison behaviors — and many use Instacart to shop across multiple retailers. If prices fluctuate unpredictably across baskets, or differ from in-store pricing, shoppers may shift their loyalty toward EDLP competitors whose simplicity and consistency feel safer. What’s more, the reputational fallout isn’t limited to Instacart; the grocers themselves may suffer collateral damage if customers associate them with “hidden” price markups.
That’s why greater transparency and consumer testing are essential. I’m not sure what the current U.S. regulatory framework requires around individualized dynamic pricing disclosures, but given the technology’s complexity and its potential impact on consumer confidence, a testing-and-disclosure model seems both ethical and smart. Dynamic pricing can be a valuable tool if it delivers true value and operational efficiency — but in grocery retail, where price trust equals brand trust, any algorithmic experimentation must be handled with extraordinary care.
“Unethical” is such a harsh word; let’s rephrase the question: what are the limits to turning your customers into guinea pigs, particularly if details of the “research” leak out?
And the answer to that is “it depends” (on what /how much was learned and how much controversy it created). I haven’t the answers to those points, but we already know Dynamic Pricing is the Third Rail of retailing.
I love the cloak and dagger aspect of this. Obviously Instacart isn’t going to tell customers the truth…and an uninformed customer can be lucrative. Seedy? You bet.
The operative word is “lucrative”.
At the end of the day, the customer will eventually find out what is going on – so I would say rather than is this unethical, is this a good practice? Or maybe it would be better for Instacart to be transparent about what they are doing. The goal for companies should be to create a trusting relationship with the customer. I don’t see it ending well.
Instacart is entitled to use whatever pricing system it wishes. However, what I do know is that consumers – when they know about it – do not like dynamic pricing. Charging different people different things for the same item is seen as being unreasonable and it erodes trust. However, as much as AI may fuel dynamic pricing, it will also facilitate tools to detect it and alert consumers. I also suspect that some – like Amazon and Walmart – will capitalize on this by saying their prices are honest and uniform.
The ethical debate surrounding Instacart’s pricing experiments is often misplaced. Dynamic pricing is a necessary response to modern competition, and its widespread acceptance in industries like air travel proves that a single, fixed price is not the ethical standard. We willingly accept paying different fares than the person next to us on a Aeroplane; why should grocery delivery be held to a higher standard? The true ethical violation is Instacart’s admitted lack of transparency—using shoppers as unaware test subjects. The solution is not to eliminate dynamic pricing, but to mandate disclosure, allowing consumers to make an informed trade-off between personalized price and convenience.
I don’t understand the “ethical” question. Can’t the sellers do whatever they want with prices? If the price on Instacart (or any other delivery platform) differs from the in-store price, does it really matter? The consumer can buy or not buy.
The only objection I have is Instacart’s statement, “keep essential items affordable”. C’mon, this is all about how much more we can charge?
No one of any demographic or characteristic wants to pay more than the next person. That AI has presumed that you are an easy “mark” to pay more doesn’t change that. People understand that someone who buys on sale may pay less if they miss the sale, but paying more …… I think as soon as a customer figures out they were overcharged (that’s what it is) that Retailer isn’t going to be high on the list of places to return to. I think dynamic pricing is the Russian Roulette of Retail. a Retailer may get away with it sometimes, but eventually that loaded chamber will fire.
Yes, the ethics are questionable. And that’s an understatement. Comparisons to airlines and hotels are oversimplified. Customers know, and understand, and accept, that booking a flight 3 months in advance is cheaper than booking a flight 3 days in advance. They know that and can plan accordingly. But multiple shoppers going onto Instacart for the same product on the same day ought to have the confidence that the pricing is a level playing field.
Testing and probing for price elasticity at a macro level is toooootally understandable, and a long standing retail practice. What the market will bear, and all. Where can they charge more? Where do competitive dynamics compel lower prices? That’s called living in an open, competitive market. But manipulating the pricing while the customer is in the process of shopping? Charging different customers different prices in the same moment and circumstances. Wow. Not cool.
Undestanding price elasticity is probably one of the most important things a retailer can get their arms around these days. But AI and real time data analysis is not license to get sneaky and/or outright dishonest about it. Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should.
It’s no different than dynamic pricing with perishable goods such as flights, Ubers, World Cup tickets or hotel rooms. Do retailers have an obligation to be transparent with their pricing at all times? What retailer hasn’t test marketed with pricing?
Shoppers decide with their wallets so they can choose if they want to pay, but smart retailers are discreet when offering different discounts to different personas. And is this any less ethical than retailers that deliberately increase prices right before Black Friday to offer “deeper” discounts?